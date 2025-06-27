9 Nostalgic Sodas From The '90s We Can't Find Anymore

Ah, the 1990s — a decade remembered for its great contributions to music, technology, and soda. Don't remember that last one? Allow us to remind you with a sweet, sippable trip down memory lane, starting with the great Cola Wars of the 1980s.

After decades of playing second fiddle to classic Coke, Pepsi finally gained traction in 1975 with its "Pepsi Challenge" marketing campaign, a blind taste test that showed many consumers actually preferred the taste of its sweeter, more syrupy soda. In response, Coca-Cola released Diet Coke in 1982 and a caffeine-free version the following year. When those launches failed to regain the market share Pepsi had taken, Coca-Cola announced "New Coke" with a revamped recipe closer to Pepsi's in 1985. Consumers were angry, and Pepsi continued to gain leverage, poking fun at its opponent at every opportunity.

By the 1990s, the Coke vs. Pepsi battle had reached a fever pitch, with each corporation launching new formulas at a furious pace. Smaller brands joined the fray, making the decade a dream come true for soda drinkers. Now that many novelty flavors have fallen by the wayside, it's fun to recall the frenzy of a simpler, more sugary time. Here are nine nostalgic sodas from the '90s we can't find anymore, for better or worse.