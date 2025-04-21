18 Lesser-Known Berries You Need To Try

The official state fruit of Idaho and Montana, huckleberries are a regional delicacy. In those states, it's not unusual to see huckleberries on restaurant menus or advertised on roadside fruit stand signs. They can be enjoyed fresh, and are used in everything from breakfast pastries to jams to milkshakes to pies. But outside the Pacific Northwest, where more than twelve species of huckleberry grow wild on public land, they can be hard to find.

Huckleberries are related to both blueberries and cranberries, and can be described as the perfect combination of both. The small, usually dark-blue berries have a complex sweet-tart flavor, and are a favorite food of bears. Humans can enjoy them too, though, if they're willing to traipse through the damp coastal woods in search of huckleberry bushes, which thrive in the shady underbrush of fir and pine trees.

Some have tried to cultivate huckleberries to sell them nationally, but to no avail, and the berries' short shelf life makes them hard to transport when fresh. It's possible to purchase huckleberry preserves or dried, frozen, or canned berries, but if you want to sample them at their finest, you'll need to travel to where they grow. Just make sure you're not trespassing on the huckleberry picking grounds reserved for tribal use, where indigenous people have been using the fruit for food and traditional medicine for centuries.

