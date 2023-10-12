What Exactly Is The Airheads Mystery Flavor?

Mystery-flavored foods are a bit of marketing brilliance, naturally selling themselves on the twin temptations of sugar and secrecy. There are mystery flavors of Dum Dums, Fruit Roll-Ups, Mountain Dew, and more. But before any of these came the White Mystery Airhead. Launched in 1993, Mystery Airheads have befuddled candy fans for two and a half decades. Throughout the years, they've remained a pop culture phenomenon, even launching an Airheads White Mystery Taco Bell Freeze that was equally as baffling to the taste buds as its candy inspiration.

White Mystery Airheads cloud our judgment of taste by playing with the way our senses interact. Our perception of flavor depends partially on visual cues like color. That's why, in blindfolded taste tests, some people think all Skittles might be the same flavor. Without color to clue them into the individual candy flavors, tasters can't even recognize the same familiar flavor they've had before.

The lesson from Skittles is that you don't need to invent a new flavor to confuse consumers — you can simply take the flavors you already have and disguise them. This is the basis of Mystery Airheads, which are actually a combination of the other Airheads flavors.