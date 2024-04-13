Why Surge Was Discontinued (And Where To Find It In 2024)

While insufficient sales played a considerable role in the discontinuation of Surge, it wasn't the only factor. Coca-Cola shifted its marketing demographics to an older crowd, which left Surge on the chopping block. However, that wasn't the end of the Surge saga. Over a decade after Surge was discontinued, fan outcry prompted Coca-Cola to re-release the product.

In 2011, The Surge Movement was formed to urge the cola company to bring back its bright-colored beverage. Over the next few years, The Surge Movement erected billboards, created videos, and launched an outreach campaign that involved repeatedly contacting Coca-Cola and demanding a return of the drink. Coca-Cola eventually gave in to the demands of the insurgency and made the drink available on Amazon in 2014. It's unclear how long the second coming of Surge lasted, but the drink is now woefully absent from store shelves.

Keep in mind that society is fully entrenched in the energy drink era. That means Surge's paltry 51 milligrams per serving pales in comparison to something like Red Bull, which packs 80 milligrams of caffeine into one serving. Also, consider that the brand offers various flavors, including Red Bull juneberry, whereas Surge was only available in citrus. While it's no longer manufactured, Surge is not entirely absent from the world. However, a can will cost much more than it did in the '90s.