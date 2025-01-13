14 Discontinued Pepsi Flavors We Wish Would Return

Pepsi is a drink that's survived the test of time. This is thanks to that unique Pepsi flavor, with its vanilla and caramel notes keeping customers happy for well over a century. However, while the core flavor of Pepsi remains fixed and consistent, offering thirsty patrons a reliable experience, PepsiCo is a company that likes to innovate. Over the years, there have been dozens of alternative Pepsi flavors that have been unleashed on various international markets — and unfortunately, it seems that there isn't room for all of them to exist at the same time.

This has led to a host of products that have debuted and then been discontinued before we had an opportunity to get our hands on them. Some of these flavors were clearly always destined to be limited-edition items that we wish had stuck around for just a little longer, thanks to their innovative flavor combinations. Other varieties are so out there that we want them to come back just to see what they were actually like. Check out the Pepsi flavors that we wish would make a comeback.