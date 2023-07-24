Why Coca-Cola's Discontinued OK Soda Couldn't Get Off The Ground

In 2023, most advertisements are flashy and loud, and do everything they can to be as "relatable" to the consumer as possible. In 1993, OK Soda tried to be relatable to the younger teen market, except it traded in the flashy colors and quirky sayings for the offbeat, the odd, and general apathy. It was marketed as a soda that wasn't trying to be your friend or convince you that be cool drinking it. It was a soda and it was OK.

To this end, Coca-Cola made everything about its soda as unconventional as possible. The company commissioned celebrated alternative cartoonists Daniel Clowes and Charles Burns to decorate the cans in surreal, monotone comic characters and bleak, harsh backdrops. Marketing slogans were crafted to be as neutral and as indifferent as possible, featuring such catchy slogans as "What's the point of OK? Well, what's the point of anything?" and "There is no real secret to feeling OK." The commercials traded the usual pep and optimism for a more "postmodernist" aesthetic. According to TIME, even Coca-Cola's official description of the drink didn't hype it up at all, likening it to "carbonated tree sap."

While certainly a "creative" approach to advertising, self-imposed negativity and attempts to copy the cultural feeling of a generation weren't enough to keep OK Soda afloat.