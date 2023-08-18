Why Was Pepsi Kona Discontinued?

Some who remember the flavor have taken to social media to disparage Pepsi Kona decades after it disappeared from shelves. One Twitter user even called it an "abomination" and said they "will never in my entire [life] drink anything as vile as the contents of that one can I had that day in 1996."

Still, some fans maintain their dedication to the drink despite it having only been sold in a small area for a limited period of time. Some reminisced over how the beverage tasted best — while one Twitter post suggested sipping on Pepsi Kona was best when it was ice cold, another insisted they would only drink the beverage after it had been warmed. (Dr Pepper, which is partially manufactured by PepsiCo, was even once marketed as a beverage best enjoyed hot.)

Cans of the cola have become collectors' items to some over the years — one empty 12-ounce can sold for more than $25 on eBay. However, even the most recently produced cans are over 20 years old now and are probably unpleasant and potentially unsafe to drink. If you really want to recreate the flavor of Pepsi Kona, you could simply try mixing together some cold coffee and a (new) can of classic Pepsi.