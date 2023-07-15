Orbitz: The Lava Lamp-Esque Drink Discontinued After Only A Year

Before bubble tea surged into popularity stateside, consumers craving a little extra texture in their drinks could purchase bottles of Orbitz. The beverage was produced by Clearly Canadian Beverage Corporation, and first released in 1996.

Each bottle featured an uncarbonated, fruity-flavored liquid, with small, vibrantly colored balls of gelatin dispersed throughout. These reportedly had a jelly bean-like texture. The drinks were packaged in oblong plastic bottles, meant to mimic the appearance of a lava lamp.

Unfortunately, consumers weren't totally thrilled about the idea of the drink. Many were put off by the idea of the gelatin balls in the drink, while others weren't fond of the flavor of the drink itself, even comparing it to cough syrup.

Although people may have initially been intrigued to try the strangely textured beverage, the unappealing flavors may have been enough to deter repeat buyers. Ultimately, the drink was discontinued in 1997 due to a lack of customer interest — just a year after its launch. Because of the strange texture and flavor combination, some may say it's a food from the '90s that's better left in the past.