Simple Smashed Sweet Potatoes Recipe
Sweet potatoes are a delicious alternative to regular spuds, and they're an easy way to add some pizzazz (and beta-carotene) to your meal. They're easy to cook and can be prepared in dozens of ways, from crispy fries to roasted chunks. Daily Meal recipe developer Deniz Vergara shares these simple smashed sweet potatoes that are sure to win over your fellow diners. There's nothing too complex about the method, but the result is dinner-party worthy and great for pairing with assorted main dishes.
The sweet potatoes get a double cooking treatment, as they are first boiled and then roasted, which leaves them completely tender with toasty bits. Garnished with feta and scallions, every bite is an absolute delight. "I love how the sweetness of the sweet potatoes is contrasted with the tangy feta," Vergara says. "I also enjoy the soft, tender center and the crispy edges!" There's no shortage of options to pair with this tasty side dish. Vergara comments, "I like to serve this with baked skin-on chicken thighs and a green salad, but they are so versatile! You can serve them with a nice side of salmon or your favorite protein." Spruce up a simple grilled protein with a vibrant sweet potato side, and dinner is served.
Gather the ingredients for these simple smashed sweet potatoes
For this recipe, get large sweet potatoes, then wash, dry, and slice them into ½-inch rings. Next, you'll need extra-virgin olive oil, salt, garlic powder, freshly cracked black pepper, crumbled feta cheese, sprigs of thyme leaves, and sliced scallions.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 450 F.
Step 2: Prep a sheet pan
Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
Step 3: Add the sweet potatoes to water
Place the potatoes in a large pot filled with cold water.
Step 4: Boil the sweet potatoes
Bring the water to a boil. Boil the potatoes until they are just fork tender, about 15 minutes.
Step 5: Drain water and cool
Strain the potatoes and let them cool slightly.
Step 6: Coat a baking sheet with oil
Spread 2 tablespoons olive oil on the prepared sheet pan.
Step 7: Smash the sweet potatoes
Place the potatoes on the sheet pan and smash them gently with the bottom of a glass.
Step 8: Drizzle oil
Drizzle the remaining olive oil over the potatoes.
Step 9: Season the sweet potatoes
Sprinkle the potatoes with the salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
Step 10: Roast the sweet potatoes
Place the sheet pan in the oven and roast the potatoes for 25 minutes, or until golden and crispy.
Step 11: Garnish and serve
Remove the potatoes from the oven and top with the crumbled feta cheese, sliced scallions, and thyme leaves. Serve immediately.
Can you make smashed sweet potatoes without boiling them first?
If you're hesitating about the fact that this recipe requires two different cooking steps (boiling and roasting), Vergara reassures readers that the former can be skipped. That said, you'll need to accommodate for that by cooking the sweet potatoes in the oven for a longer duration.
"If you prefer, you can skip the boiling if you have some extra time for the recipe," she says. "In this case, you would cook the potatoes for about 20 minutes in the oven until they are tender, remove them, smash them, drizzle them with olive oil, season them, and then put them back in the oven for another 25 minutes." It's not all that much longer, and the result will be tender with perhaps a bit more texture and caramelized sweetness from the roasting process. As a bonus, there will be fewer dishes to clean after you're done cooking.
How can you switch up this smashed sweet potato recipe?
Vergara keeps the seasoning on the sweet potatoes fairly simple with thyme, garlic, salt, and pepper. This leaves plenty of room for the bold flavors of the crumbled feta and scallions to shine through. You can easily switch up the spices, though, and she suggests "crushed red pepper or cayenne for a little kick, or even some cumin for a little more earthy and umami flavor." As for the sweet potatoes in question, Vergara uses a bright orange variety here, but she notes, "You can even use Japanese purple sweet potatoes for a cool look."
Once you have your smashed sweet potato base, it's easy to play around with the garnishes for a different take on the dish, too. Try grated Parmesan for a cheesy variation, or drizzle the slices with sriracha or your favorite hot sauce. If you're going for Asian flavors, a sprinkling of sesame seeds makes a great topping. Fresh herbs are always welcome, and they're a foolproof way to add flavor to this side dish.