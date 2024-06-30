Simple Smashed Sweet Potatoes Recipe

Sweet potatoes are a delicious alternative to regular spuds, and they're an easy way to add some pizzazz (and beta-carotene) to your meal. They're easy to cook and can be prepared in dozens of ways, from crispy fries to roasted chunks. Daily Meal recipe developer Deniz Vergara shares these simple smashed sweet potatoes that are sure to win over your fellow diners. There's nothing too complex about the method, but the result is dinner-party worthy and great for pairing with assorted main dishes.

The sweet potatoes get a double cooking treatment, as they are first boiled and then roasted, which leaves them completely tender with toasty bits. Garnished with feta and scallions, every bite is an absolute delight. "I love how the sweetness of the sweet potatoes is contrasted with the tangy feta," Vergara says. "I also enjoy the soft, tender center and the crispy edges!" There's no shortage of options to pair with this tasty side dish. Vergara comments, "I like to serve this with baked skin-on chicken thighs and a green salad, but they are so versatile! You can serve them with a nice side of salmon or your favorite protein." Spruce up a simple grilled protein with a vibrant sweet potato side, and dinner is served.