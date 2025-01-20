Panko-Coated Air Fryer Popcorn Chicken Recipe
KFC may have discontinued its famous popcorn chicken, but it's far tastier to make the homemade kind. A favorite of kids and adults alike, Developer Kate Shungu says of her recipe, "Popcorn chicken lovers will adore these crispy little bites of chicken." Her children, who are quite the nugget connoisseurs, enjoyed her version. As any mom knows, this endorsement isn't always a given.
Shungu's popcorn chicken recipe uses several proven techniques to ensure that the nuggets come out as crispy as possible, including using both panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan in the coating and covering the nuggets with cooking spray. She likes to serve them with ketchup or BBQ sauce, but other possible toppings include ranch dressing, honey mustard, sweet and sour sauce, and this two-ingredient dip made from onion soup mix and sour cream. As for sides, Shungu's go-tos tend to be oven-baked fries and a salad, but you might also enjoy the chicken with homemade potato chips or air fryer sweet potato chips.
Procure the ingredients for this panko-coated air fryer popcorn chicken
In addition to the boneless, skinless chicken breasts for the nuggets, the only other ingredients you'll need are the ones used for the crispy coating: flour, salt, eggs, panko breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, and garlic powder.
Step 1: Salt the chicken
Season the chicken with 1 teaspoon of the salt.
Step 2: Set up the dipping stations
Pour the flour in one shallow bowl and the beaten eggs in another shallow bowl.
Step 3: Season the crumbs
In a third shallow bowl, gently stir together the panko breadcrumbs, grated Parmesan, garlic powder, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt.
Step 4: Coat the chicken
Dip each chicken piece in the flour, then the eggs, and then the breadcrumb mixture.
Step 5: Put the chicken in the air fryer
Fill the tray of an air fryer with chicken pieces, leaving space around each piece so that air can circulate and crisp the chicken up.
Step 6: Coat it with cooking spray
Mist the chicken lightly with cooking spray.
Step 7: Cook the first batch of chicken
Air fry at 400 F for 8–10 minutes, or until crisp.
Step 8: Finish cooking the chicken
Repeat with any remaining chicken.
Step 9: Eat the chicken with a dip, if desired
Serve with BBQ sauce or ketchup for dipping, if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|465
|Total Fat
|12.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|216.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|33.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.4 g
|Total Sugars
|0.9 g
|Sodium
|591.4 mg
|Protein
|52.0 g
Can you use this popcorn air frying technique with beef, fish, or vegetarian proteins?
Popcorn chicken gets all the press, but it's perfectly possible to make popcorn pork chops or steaks, popcorn beef (cube steak works great), popcorn shrimp or fish (a firm-fleshed one like cod), or a plant-based dish, such as popcorn seitan, tofu, or cauliflower nuggets. If you pick a different protein, you can have some fun mixing and matching your coatings and dips accordingly.
Making a vegan version? Swap the Parmesan for nutritional yeast and the eggs for a plant-based product. If you go with pop corn pork, try applesauce for a dip, adn use white gravy for air fried popcorn steak. Popcorn fish, of course, would be perfectly paired with tartar sauce and lemon or malt vinegar, while shrimp would be tasty with cocktail sauce. For popcorn cauliflower, you could boost the flavor with Buffalo sauce.
Different sides, too, could complement different types of nuggets. Corn muffins would be tasty with pork, while hush puppies would be great with seafood. Popcorn steak would make for a tasty breakfast when paired with fried eggs and some Texas toast.
Can I make popcorn chicken without an air fryer?
You do not need to own an air fryer, much less go out and buy one, to cook this recipe. The air fryer is, in essence, a miniature convection oven. For the most part, anything you can do in an air fryer can also be done with either a conventional or convection oven. While some recipes may advise adjusting the temperature if you're using a full-sized oven, this one does not. You will bake the popcorn chicken at the same 400 F setting, although it might take between 10 to 12 minutes before it becomes sufficiently crunchy in the larger appliance.
Yet another way you can cook this popcorn chicken involves frying it. Heat the oil to 350 F, and be sure to use a thermometer so that the oil does not overheat. Cook the nuggets in batches for four to five minutes, until they're golden brown. Be sure not to overcrowd the pan and drain them on paper towels when they're done. If you're not sure whether the chicken is cooked or not, use a meat thermometer to make sure that the nuggets reach an internal temperature of 165 F.