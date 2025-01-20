Panko-Coated Air Fryer Popcorn Chicken Recipe

KFC may have discontinued its famous popcorn chicken, but it's far tastier to make the homemade kind. A favorite of kids and adults alike, Developer Kate Shungu says of her recipe, "Popcorn chicken lovers will adore these crispy little bites of chicken." Her children, who are quite the nugget connoisseurs, enjoyed her version. As any mom knows, this endorsement isn't always a given.

Shungu's popcorn chicken recipe uses several proven techniques to ensure that the nuggets come out as crispy as possible, including using both panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan in the coating and covering the nuggets with cooking spray. She likes to serve them with ketchup or BBQ sauce, but other possible toppings include ranch dressing, honey mustard, sweet and sour sauce, and this two-ingredient dip made from onion soup mix and sour cream. As for sides, Shungu's go-tos tend to be oven-baked fries and a salad, but you might also enjoy the chicken with homemade potato chips or air fryer sweet potato chips.