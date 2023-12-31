Tandoori-Style Chicken Lollipop Recipe

Vergara tells us, "I bought the drummettes," which is her choice for the easiest way to make chicken lollipops, but she adds, "You could always buy the pack." This refers to a package of whole chicken wings because if you separate these at the joints, you'll have both flats and drummettes (and also tips). While the recipe here provides directions for lollipopping the latter, Vergara does say, "You actually can lollipop the flats with a slightly different technique."

In order to turn a chicken flat into a lollipop, you'll first need to separate the two small bones and then remove the thinner one before pushing all of the meat down toward the end of the thicker bone. While there's simply not enough meat on a wing tip to make it worthwhile trying to lollipop, you can always save these to make a basic chicken stock. You can, however, make chicken drumsticks into extra-large chicken lollipops using a similar method to the one used for drumettes. In each case, the cooking time might be slightly different from the one listed here, so be sure to use a meat thermometer to determine when your chicken is done. According to the USDA, chicken isn't cooked until it reaches 165 F.