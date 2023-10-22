Cheesy Tomato And Zucchini Casserole Recipe
Anyone who thinks vegetarian dinners are boring or lacking in flavor just needs to run to the supermarket and pick up the ingredients for this cheesy tomato and zucchini casserole. Daily Meal recipe developer Deniz Vergara shares this comforting dish you'll want to keep on your weekly menu, and it comes together with minimal hands-on effort while highlighting classic flavors in an elevated manner. Everyday vegetables, cheese, and crispy breadcrumbs come together to make a delicious meal you can serve solo, with a side protein, or even simply with toasted bread.
Vergara comments, "I like how this recipe uses simple, seasonal produce jazzed up with some cheese and crunchy, salty panko." Sometimes, the humblest elements combine to create something worth more than the sum of its parts, and that's certainly the case here. Try this dish for a midweek meal or as a hearty side when you're hosting a dinner party.
Gather the ingredients for this cheesy tomato and zucchini casserole
For this recipe, you'll need extra virgin olive oil, shredded Italian blend cheese, and shredded parmesan cheese. To season, Vergara calls for Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper. Prep your vegetables before you start by slicing a zucchini squash and tomatoes into ¼ inch-thick rounds. Finally, the crispy topping consists of salted butter (melted), panko breadcrumbs, and sea salt.
Prep the baking dish and cheese mixture
Start by preheating the oven to 375 F and coating the bottom of a 9-inch round baking dish with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Set the dish aside until you are ready to assemble the components. Next, add the Italian cheese blend and parmesan to a small bowl, along with the Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Mix the components to combine, then set the cheese mixture aside.
Assemble the zucchini and tomato layers
Place zucchini slices over the oiled surface of the baking dish in a single layer, then sprinkle about a quarter of the cheese mixture over the top. Next, add the tomato slices in a single layer, along with another quarter or so of the cheese mixture. Continue alternating the zucchini and tomato slices until you use them all, finishing with a sprinkling of cheese on top.
Top with breadcrumbs, and bake
In a small bowl (reuse the one that had the cheese mixture to limit dishwashing duties!), combine the panko bread crumbs and sea salt. Sprinkle the mixture over the zucchini and tomato and finish by drizzling the melted butter on top. Cover the baking dish with foil and bake it in the hot oven for 25 minutes.
Keep baking the dish uncovered, then serve
Remove the foil and continue to bake the cheesy tomato and zucchini casserole for another 15 minutes, or as long as it takes for the vegetables to become tender and the top to darken to a golden brown. If desired, you can broil the contents for 2 minutes for an extra crispy topping.
After you remove the casserole from the oven, let it sit for 5 minutes before cutting it into portions and serving. Vergara shares, "I like to serve this as a late summer side dish." If you're looking for any serving suggestions, she says, "I typically serve it with a protein like grilled or roasted chicken and a green salad."
As for leftovers, you can let the contents fully cool, then cover the baking dish with more foil and refrigerate it for up to 7 days. Vergara recommends reheating it in the oven or air fryer at 350 F for 10-12 minutes.
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cup shredded Italian blend cheese
- ¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 zucchini squash, sliced into ¼ inch-thick rounds
- 2 tomatoes, sliced into ¼ inch-thick rounds
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons salted butter, melted
- Preheat the oven to 375 F and grease a 9-inch round baking dish with olive oil. Set aside.
- In a small bowl, mix the cheeses, Italian seasoning, ½ teaspoon salt, and pepper, then set aside.
- Place the zucchini slices in a single layer on the bottom of the prepared pan, then sprinkle a quarter of the cheese mixture on top. Top with a single layer of tomato slices and another quarter of the cheese mixture.
- Repeat the zucchini and tomato layers, ending with the rest of the cheese mixture.
- In a small bowl, mix together the breadcrumbs and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Sprinkle the mixture over the final cheese layer and drizzle with melted butter.
- Cover the dish with foil and bake for 25 minutes.
- Remove the foil and bake for an additional 15 minutes or until the vegetables are tender and the top is golden. Broil the dish for 2 more minutes, if desired, then remove from the oven.
- Let casserole rest for 5 minutes before slicing and serving.
|Calories per Serving
|332
|Total Fat
|22.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|54.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|20.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.7 g
|Total Sugars
|2.0 g
|Sodium
|534.7 mg
|Protein
|13.1 g