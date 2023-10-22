Cheesy Tomato And Zucchini Casserole Recipe

Anyone who thinks vegetarian dinners are boring or lacking in flavor just needs to run to the supermarket and pick up the ingredients for this cheesy tomato and zucchini casserole. Daily Meal recipe developer Deniz Vergara shares this comforting dish you'll want to keep on your weekly menu, and it comes together with minimal hands-on effort while highlighting classic flavors in an elevated manner. Everyday vegetables, cheese, and crispy breadcrumbs come together to make a delicious meal you can serve solo, with a side protein, or even simply with toasted bread.

Vergara comments, "I like how this recipe uses simple, seasonal produce jazzed up with some cheese and crunchy, salty panko." Sometimes, the humblest elements combine to create something worth more than the sum of its parts, and that's certainly the case here. Try this dish for a midweek meal or as a hearty side when you're hosting a dinner party.