Parmesan Crusted Salmon Recipe

There's something about a salmon dinner that seems extra special, no matter how quick and easy it is to whip up. And this recipe for Parmesan-crusted salmon is no different. It takes just 20 minutes to prep and bake, but the flavor is elevated, thanks to the Parmesan-panko topping. "The crust adds so much flavor and great texture, which helps change up your typical salmon recipe," says recipe developer Deniz Vergara. "I love the salty and crunchy element that it adds."

And because this crusted salmon is so quick to make, you can easily serve it on a weeknight without breaking a sweat. Even the sides couldn't be easier to add to the dish. Vergara says she likes eating this with a simple green salad and homemade garlic bread, but since the salmon is baked on a sheet pan, you could even bake your sides at the same time. "You can put string beans on the sheet pan drizzled with olive oil and salt!" she suggests. So when you want a gourmet-level dinner in just 20 minutes flat, add this recipe to your weekly roundup.