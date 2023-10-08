Parmesan Crusted Salmon Recipe
There's something about a salmon dinner that seems extra special, no matter how quick and easy it is to whip up. And this recipe for Parmesan-crusted salmon is no different. It takes just 20 minutes to prep and bake, but the flavor is elevated, thanks to the Parmesan-panko topping. "The crust adds so much flavor and great texture, which helps change up your typical salmon recipe," says recipe developer Deniz Vergara. "I love the salty and crunchy element that it adds."
And because this crusted salmon is so quick to make, you can easily serve it on a weeknight without breaking a sweat. Even the sides couldn't be easier to add to the dish. Vergara says she likes eating this with a simple green salad and homemade garlic bread, but since the salmon is baked on a sheet pan, you could even bake your sides at the same time. "You can put string beans on the sheet pan drizzled with olive oil and salt!" she suggests. So when you want a gourmet-level dinner in just 20 minutes flat, add this recipe to your weekly roundup.
Gather the ingredients for Parmesan crusted salmon
The ingredients for this salmon recipe may mostly be in your kitchen already — or, at least, regularly occurring on your grocery list. You'll need a few 6-ounce salmon fillets, Dijon mustard, sea salt, panko bread crumbs, finely grated Parmesan, fresh parsley, garlic powder, black pepper, olive oil, butter, and lemon slices.
Preheat the oven and prep the Parmesan coating
So the oven will be ready when you need it, start by setting the temperature to 425 F. While you're at it, line a sheet pan with parchment paper (which will keep the fish from sticking while also making cleanup easier), and rub the paper with a light layer of olive oil. Set it aside.
To create your breading, you'll need to mix together the panko crumbs, Parmesan, fresh chopped parsley, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Melt the butter and mix it with a tablespoon of olive oil, then drizzle these together into the bread crumb mixture. Stir until the dry ingredients are evenly coated with the butter and oil. If you're wondering why you need the 2 separate fats, Vergara explains that it's the mixture of the oil and butter that helps bind the panko and Parmesan together and add extra flavor.
Prep the salmon before breading
Vergara also has a trick for getting the panko to stick to the salmon fillets. Start by sprinkling a small amount of sea salt across the 4 fillets. Then, spread the Dijon in a thin layer on the tops and sides of each piece of fish. According to Vergara, the Dijon acts like a "glue" to keep the breading on, while also imparting extra flavor. "You just have to press the panko mixture on well and it will stick as long as you get a nice thin layer of mustard all over the flesh of the salmon," she says.
Coat the salmon in Parmesan bread crumbs and bake
With the salmon coated in Dijon, you now just have to cover the fillets with the panko-Parmesan breading. Simply transfer each fillet to the bowl with the panko mixture and press the tops and sides of the salmon firmly into the crumbs until they're well-affixed (thanks to the mustard). Place each breaded fillet on the prepared sheet pan, then drizzle them all with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil.
Go ahead and pop the sheet pan into the oven and cook the salmon to your liking. If you don't have a preferred doneness, Vergara says to shoot for about 145 F when a thermometer is inserted into the thickest part of the salmon. The bake time will end up being about 8-13 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fillets.
Garnish and serve the Parmesan crusted salmon
When your salmon is cooked and crispy on the outside, all that's left to do is plate it and serve. Place a few slices of lemon on top with a nice garnish of chopped parsley, and head straight to the table. "This dish is best eaten right after it is cooked, but you can store it in the fridge and reheat in the oven or air fryer. I would not recommend microwaving this because the topping will be soggy," says Vergara.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided, plus more for preparing the pan
- ½ cup panko bread crumbs
- ½ cup finely grated Parmesan
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, plus more for serving
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon sea salt, divided
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon butter, melted
- 4 (6-ounce) skinless salmon fillets
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 4 lemon slices, for serving
- Preheat the oven to 425 F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and rub with a light layer of olive oil. Set aside.
- In a shallow dish, toss together the panko, Parmesan, parsley, garlic powder, ¾ teaspoon salt, and pepper. Drizzle in the melted butter and 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and mix to evenly coat the panko mixture. Set aside.
- Season the salmon fillets with the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, then evenly spread the tops and sides with a thin layer of Dijon mustard.
- Transfer the fillets to the dish with the panko mixture. Press the breadcrumbs into each fillet to coat all over.
- Place the crusted salmon pieces onto the prepared sheet pan and drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil.
- Bake until salmon is cooked to your liking, about 8-13 minutes depending on the thickness of the fillets.
- Serve with lemon slices and additional chopped parsley.
|Calories per Serving
|571
|Total Fat
|37.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|113.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.1 g
|Total Sugars
|2.5 g
|Sodium
|700.2 mg
|Protein
|43.5 g