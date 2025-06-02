7 Facts About Texas Roadhouse Only A True Fan Would Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're searching for an affordable, high-quality steak, you probably won't do much better than Texas Roadhouse. Known for its hand-cut steaks, lively atmosphere, and freshly baked, pillowy soft rolls, the iconic restaurant franchise recently replaced Olive Garden as the most popular casual dining chain.

Founded by Kent Taylor in Clarksville, Indiana in 1993, Texas Roadhouse has a fascinating history, punctuated by high successes and deep tragedies. It's continued to grow an almost cult-like following despite big changes, like the decision of many of its locations to do away with offering free peanuts in recent years.

While every person who frequents this restaurant may have a favorite Texas Roadhouse steak, appetizer, or side dish, only true fans will know about some of the quirky facts that make this chain truly unique. Read on for the full scoop on the more obscure tidbits about Texas Roadhouse that have helped to elevate the brand to such venerable status.