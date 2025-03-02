This Is The Reason Texas Roadhouse Rolls Are Always So Soft
For those who have ever caught a whiff of the sweet aroma that blankets the vicinity of a basket of Texas Roadhouse rolls, you know what the word 'pillowy' truly means. Of course, after sinking your teeth into those warm, buttery, savory-sweet rolls, which we assume you have, as it would be impossible not to after experiencing that aroma, you might wonder: How on earth do they end up so feathery?
The generous brush of sweet honey cinnamon butter and the flour mixture, which is sweeter than most bread recipes, do have a role to play, but that's only one part of it. Want the skinny? A major reason is that Texas Roadhouse rolls are baked fresh every five minutes. At least, that's what the chain claims. Given their texture, it's hard to doubt.
These rolls, made with milk, honey, butter, and yeast, and capable of making you forget about whatever else is on your plate, are practically served straight out of the oven. Though you can also score a batch of frozen Texas Roadhouse rolls at certain locations, the true charm of these rolls, which are so irresistible that a group of teenagers once devoured 35 baskets of them as part of the Texas Roadhouse Roll Challenge, lies in their freshness.
The chain has a dedicated process in place
A single Texas Roadhouse location cranks out anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 rolls a day, and you don't even have to wait for them — they land on your table the moment you sit down. The chain, whose rolls come out on top in most polls on restaurant bread, has a dedicated in-house process to keep up with the demand, ensuring those baskets never run dry.
At the heart of it all is Texas Roadhouse's proprietary yeast, carefully cultivated to strike that perfect balance between structure and cloud-like fluffiness. The dough is mixed, left to prove for 15 minutes, and then baked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes, just enough time to reach that golden-brown, fresh-out-of-the-oven perfection. And in case you needed another reason to keep reaching for just one more, Texas Roadhouse doesn't just slather its famous honey cinnamon butter onto the rolls, it works a generous amount into the flour mixture itself. That's the not-so-secret secret behind their lusciously soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture. But it is still the freshness factor that truly sets these iconic rolls apart.