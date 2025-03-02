This Is The Reason Texas Roadhouse Rolls Are Always So Soft

For those who have ever caught a whiff of the sweet aroma that blankets the vicinity of a basket of Texas Roadhouse rolls, you know what the word 'pillowy' truly means. Of course, after sinking your teeth into those warm, buttery, savory-sweet rolls, which we assume you have, as it would be impossible not to after experiencing that aroma, you might wonder: How on earth do they end up so feathery?

The generous brush of sweet honey cinnamon butter and the flour mixture, which is sweeter than most bread recipes, do have a role to play, but that's only one part of it. Want the skinny? A major reason is that Texas Roadhouse rolls are baked fresh every five minutes. At least, that's what the chain claims. Given their texture, it's hard to doubt.

These rolls, made with milk, honey, butter, and yeast, and capable of making you forget about whatever else is on your plate, are practically served straight out of the oven. Though you can also score a batch of frozen Texas Roadhouse rolls at certain locations, the true charm of these rolls, which are so irresistible that a group of teenagers once devoured 35 baskets of them as part of the Texas Roadhouse Roll Challenge, lies in their freshness.