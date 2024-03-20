The Ingredient That Makes Texas Roadhouse's Steak Sauce So Good

When it comes to toppings like steak sauce, most people are usually on one of two teams: those who despise this smoky addition and those who practically can't eat meat without it. Despite its controversies, there are still plenty of people who are big-time fans of pouring steak sauce on anything from thick, juicy cheeseburgers to classic ribeye steaks. These supporters of steak sauce usually have a preference on brand too, with popular names like A1 usually leading the pack. Still, there is one restaurant in particular whose smoky topping just about everyone seems to love. We're talking about Texas Roadhouse's iconic steak sauce.

There are plenty of popular steak sauce brands to choose from, but there's one ingredient that makes Texas Roadhouse's steak sauce taste especially good, and that addition is a little something called raisin paste. Yup — you read that right. If you've never heard of this ingredient before, it's pretty self-explanatory. This addition is simply raisins that have been ground into a honeyed paste. This process makes for an especially thick and sweet ingredient that perfectly rounds out this beloved steak sauce, making it the perfect topping for any of Texas Roadhouse's most popular dishes and beyond.