What Are Hand-Cut Steaks And Why Should You Always Order Them?

Hand-cut steaks are steaks that are trimmed by a butcher rather than a machine. You might be thinking: aren't machines better? Don't tools make cutting steaks easier? While it's true that using commercial bone saws is often a necessary part of the process in the early butchering stages, it's also true that the next step often requires a human touch.

Initially, the carcass is divided into what's called primal cuts. Primal cuts are the large hunks of meat from different areas of the cow that will be divided into smaller cuts later on. Primal beef cuts are typically divided into eight major parts: chuck, brisket, rib, plate, loin, flank, round, and shank. These primal cuts are sliced into smaller portions — known as subprimal cuts — for distribution in restaurants or grocery stores.

Some steakhouse chains receive their steaks totally pre-cut from distributors, while others do more of the trimming in-house. There are a number of benefits to ordering hand-cut steaks and we've taken the time to share some of them with you.