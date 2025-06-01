Before You Toss Your Canned Peach Syrup, Try Adding It To These 4 Drinks
Canned fruits are one of those foods that leave you conflicted. Once you've eaten the actual fruit, what do you do with all that sweet syrup? Dumping it down the drain seems wasteful. Luckily, if you have canned peaches, that leftover juice is perfect for drinks!
While not all produce shines when canned, peaches are one of those canned fruits you should actually buy. They taste great on their own, and they work beautifully in baked desserts. Plus, that peachy liquid has just the right sweetness and flavor to elevate your beverages. However, pay attention to which type of canned peaches you purchase. Some come packed in light syrup or juice, while others are swimming in a heavy, sugary liquid. Honestly, any syrup can work in drinks; It just depends on how sweet you like things.
A little tip when cooking with canned peaches: Drain the liquid before using the fruit, then store it in the fridge for later. When it comes time to mix tasty drinks, it will be right there waiting. And while canned peach syrup blends well with many beverages, we've picked four favorite ways to put those naturally sweet, fruity flavors to work.
Sweet tea
The beauty of canned fruit liquid is that it makes an excellent flavored syrup, and this peachy simple-syrup-like liquid is the perfect addition to classic sweet tea. This Southern staple is made by adding sugar or simple syrup to black tea while it's brewing or still hot, dissolving perfectly. However, it's not typically added by the glass made in large pitchers for social occasions. When making a batch, you can use standard black tea, peach tea, or another fruit, assuming it blends well with the peach syrup. Whatever recipe you use, swap the simple syrup for canned peach liquid, adjusting to taste.
Peach sweet tea makes the ideal summer beverage, quenching your thirst and cooling you down, but if you're not quite satisfied, there's no need to stop there! You can use this peachy sweet tea in other refreshing drinks like Arnold Palmers. And for a boozy boost, use it as the base for Bourbon peach tea cocktails, which are essentially just bourbon mixed into your iced tea. Throw in extra simple syrup if needed and some of the canned peach slices or lemon wedges as garnish.
Peach martini
Martinis aren't limited to the dry, classic versions in James Bond movies. This iconic cocktail comes in a plethora of unique flavors, so if peach is your jam, it's time to put that canned peach syrup to good use. Both gin and vodka work beautifully as your base spirit, each bringing different elements to the mix. Gin adds a botanical quality, while vodka offers a smoother canvas to let the peach flavors take center stage. Round out the creation with fresh lemon juice for brightness and peach schnapps for a stronger peachy kick.
Canned peach syrup offers the ultimate convenience for making martinis. Unlike peach purees, you can rely on the syrup's consistent sweetness and texture. It eliminates the process of making simple syrup from scratch and acts as a more authentic sweetener. And if your syrup isn't quite sweet enough for you're liking, place it on your stovetop over low heat and add granulated sugar. Also, slice fresh peaches and grab a mint spring or two to garnish that beautifully fruity martini.
Bellini
New to the world of brunch cocktails? If so, you're likely wondering what the difference between a mimosa and a Bellini is. Both use sparkling white wine as a base, but the more popular mimosa tops it with orange juice, while its lesser-known Italian cousin, the Bellini, uses peach puree. However, if peach puree is too heavy for your liking — or simply harder to get your hands on — replace it with canned peach syrup.
Standard Bellini recipes use two parts prosecco to one part puree. By using peach syrup instead of puree, you're already straying from convention, so why stop there? Use as much or as little as you please. We recommend pouring the peach syrup first, followed by the prosecco, so the liquids blend. If you feel like branching out, canned mango syrup offers a tasty tropical twist. And if you're enjoying that bubbly beverage in autumn, give your Bellini a cozy fall touch with apple cider vinegar. This unexpected ingredient adds a welcome warmth and acidity to balance out the fruity sweetness.
White wine sangria
Classic red sangria is a favorite cocktail for many summertime gatherings, but if you haven't tried the white wine variety, now's the time! We find it lighter and more refreshing, plus it pairs well with peach flavors.
Restaurants often use leftover white wine for sangria, and you should too. Letting good wine go to waste would be a sin. Pair it with leftover canned peach syrup, and you'll truly turn into a cocktail conservationist. Make sure to pop that half bottle of wine in the fridge as soon as possible, sealing the top to preserve freshness. An open bottle of white wine will last roughly a week in the fridge, so plan your sangria festivities accordingly.
White wine is the star attraction, and the peach syrup can substitute for sugar. However, we recommend adding brandy and a variety of sliced fruits. Use this opportunity to clean out the fridge, opting for citrusy options like oranges, lemons, limes, or stone fruits such as apples, peaches, and pears. Finally, consider enhancing those summer vibes by adding lemonade to your white wine sangria.