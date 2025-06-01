Before You Toss Your Canned Peach Syrup, Try Adding It To These 4 Drinks

Canned fruits are one of those foods that leave you conflicted. Once you've eaten the actual fruit, what do you do with all that sweet syrup? Dumping it down the drain seems wasteful. Luckily, if you have canned peaches, that leftover juice is perfect for drinks!

While not all produce shines when canned, peaches are one of those canned fruits you should actually buy. They taste great on their own, and they work beautifully in baked desserts. Plus, that peachy liquid has just the right sweetness and flavor to elevate your beverages. However, pay attention to which type of canned peaches you purchase. Some come packed in light syrup or juice, while others are swimming in a heavy, sugary liquid. Honestly, any syrup can work in drinks; It just depends on how sweet you like things.

A little tip when cooking with canned peaches: Drain the liquid before using the fruit, then store it in the fridge for later. When it comes time to mix tasty drinks, it will be right there waiting. And while canned peach syrup blends well with many beverages, we've picked four favorite ways to put those naturally sweet, fruity flavors to work.