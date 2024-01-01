Canned Fruit Liquid Is The Perfect Base For A Flavorful Syrup

For use in everything from coffee to cocktails to cookies, flavored syrup is exceedingly useful to have in the kitchen. These sweet elixirs add life and lift to your dining and drinking experiences and can be customized for any occasion.

Making a flavored syrup can be a bit of a process, though, when you're using fresh fruit. Picking out, cleaning, and preparing the fruit for its transformation takes time, and the produce can get pricey. Fortunately, there's a way to simplify this situation and even make good use of what might otherwise go down the drain.

When you use canned fruit for anything, from cheesecake topping to a salad mix-in, you're left with a pourable product that can prove very valuable. That's because what's left at the bottom of your empty jar is full of potential, and with just one additional pantry staple and a few minutes, you'll have a brand-new ingredient that makes a whole lot of your favorite foods far more exciting: a flavorful, versatile syrup in a snap.