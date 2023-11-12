Make Your Next Bellini With Apple Cider For A Cozy Fall Touch

If the mimosa is the evergreen queen of brunch cocktails, the Bellini is the summer princess — an elegant, sparkling, fresh crowd pleaser with seasonal inspiration, leaning on peach puree as the main flavor component. But when autumn rolls around, an easy and impressive swap for apple cider brings some cozy flair to your fall gathering, any time of day.

Because it features Prosecco, you can consider a classic Bellini to be a relative of the wildly popular Aperol Spritz. The formula for the original drink is three parts Prosecco to two parts fresh peach puree, which makes it easily adaptable for any occasion and profile. Bellinis have been known to show up in a variety of flavors, from mango-raspberry to pear and more.

When the leaves start to change and cider starts showing up on your grocer's shelves, though, simply swap the peach puree for your favorite apple cider (with the same ratio of three parts Prosecco to two parts cider), garnish with a dried apple slice, a cinnamon stick, a few candied cranberries, or a sprig of rosemary, and get ready to toast.