Restaurants Use Leftover Wine To Make Sangria And So Should You

Leftovers are great, especially when they can be used to create a new dish. Succulent Indian butter chicken was invented to provide a use for leftover grilled tandoori chicken. And you can't really make decent fried rice (let alone the best fried rice) without using leftover cooked rice that has had a chance to dry out in the fridge. By the same token, there's a use for leftover wine that's been open long enough to become a bit flat and stale: sangria! Restaurants to this, and so should you. Remember that leftover wine (that was drinkable when opened) may not have actually gone bad: It could be perfectly safe to consume, just oxidized to the extent that it won't be as lively as it was when you opened it. Say it with us: Leftover wine? Sangria time.

It's absolutely possible for wine to go bad — but you would know this the moment the cork comes out of the bottle. This is known as corked wine, which is caused by cork mold. Corked wines, or contaminated wines, are not detectable before they're opened and are not hard to miss once they are: They smell damp and moldy and taste like wet cardboard. Wines get corked before they're even open — so if your first glass tastes good, the leftovers can be poured into a pitcher of sangria.