How To Order A Martini Exactly Like James Bond
Whether or not you've ever seen a James Bond movie, there are likely two things you know about the fictional character: He's licensed to kill, and he prefers his martinis shaken, not stirred. Bond is aspirational — a smooth demeanor, a way with women, and apparent infallibility — so it makes sense that generations of action and spy story fans would want to emulate him, even if only in terms of beverages.
Throughout the "James Bond" book and movie franchise, there are many, many mentions of different alcoholic drinks — the very first book, "Casino Royale," which came out in 1953, is actually where the Vesper cocktail, also known as a Vesper martini, comes from. Over the past 70 years, we've seen the hero with many different drinks in his hands. But it's the classic, Bond-signature martini that shows up the most, starting with the 1958 novel "Dr. No," when he orders the drink in full for the first time: "A medium vodka dry martini – with a slice of lemon peel. Shaken and not stirred please. I would prefer Russian or Polish vodka."
Fortunately, you don't need to be an international super spy and archetypal cool guy to drink like one. You just need to make a few specifications. Not sure what you're asking for? We'll walk you through it.
A man of particular taste
If you're not a regular martini drinker, that description might feel kind of wordy. But the martini is a drink that's customizable in numerous ways, and how you prefer yours is very personal, so it's not unusual to make a few specifications. First, be sure to order it medium dry — "dry," in terms of alcoholic beverages, means the opposite of sweet. When discussing martinis specifically, dryness describes how much vermouth is in it. A very dry martini may have just a rinse of vermouth; a wet martini would have a more generous amount. Medium dry may, of course, be interpreted differently by different bartenders, but you're essentially asking for not too much, not too little.
The second important specification is that Bond drinks vodka martinis, not the more traditional gin counterpart. While it's common for real-life martini drinkers to specify a particular brand of spirit, Bond never verbally does so, and across the films, different vodkas are featured on screen. What Bond cares most about is that it's either Russian or Polish, so perhaps try martinis with a few different Eastern European brands to see if you prefer one over the rest.
Shake it, twist it, drink it
The famous "shaken, not stirred" directive is the subject of much controversy among bartenders, many of whom preach that spirit-only drinks like the martini (as opposed to one that includes juice, egg whites, or other non-alcoholic ingredients) should only ever be stirred, at risk of diluting the drink. But not all drinkers mind a little dilution — including, evidently, James Bond — and shaking will certainly succeed in chilling the drink quickly.
Bond's final specification is that he takes his martini with a twist, which is what it's called when you garnish a martini with a small, usually twisted piece of lemon zest (as opposed to the more commonly used garnish, olives). The peel releases some of its oils into the drink, adding a touch of citrusy, almost perfumey flavor without sweetening the drink the way liqueurs or juices would.
The finished product should be strong and cold, with the lightest whispers of flavor from the vermouth and lemon peel accentuating the vodka's natural smoothness. Maybe don't attempt daring stunts once you've had one or two.