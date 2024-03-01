How To Order A Martini Exactly Like James Bond

Whether or not you've ever seen a James Bond movie, there are likely two things you know about the fictional character: He's licensed to kill, and he prefers his martinis shaken, not stirred. Bond is aspirational — a smooth demeanor, a way with women, and apparent infallibility — so it makes sense that generations of action and spy story fans would want to emulate him, even if only in terms of beverages.

Throughout the "James Bond" book and movie franchise, there are many, many mentions of different alcoholic drinks — the very first book, "Casino Royale," which came out in 1953, is actually where the Vesper cocktail, also known as a Vesper martini, comes from. Over the past 70 years, we've seen the hero with many different drinks in his hands. But it's the classic, Bond-signature martini that shows up the most, starting with the 1958 novel "Dr. No," when he orders the drink in full for the first time: "A medium vodka dry martini – with a slice of lemon peel. Shaken and not stirred please. I would prefer Russian or Polish vodka."

Fortunately, you don't need to be an international super spy and archetypal cool guy to drink like one. You just need to make a few specifications. Not sure what you're asking for? We'll walk you through it.