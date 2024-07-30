Give Your Sangria A Summery Twist With Lemonade

Imagine lounging poolside on a hot day — or enjoying a balmy night out with friends. You're craving the flavor of wine, but you want something lighter, more refreshing, and perhaps more fun. Luckily, we have the answer: Sangria.

Nothing says summer quite like sangria. But if you truly want to embrace those summer vibes, add lemonade. Sangria can be red or white, depending on the wine, but lemonade pairs best with white sangria. White sangria tastes fresh and fruity, and lemonade only enhances these attributes. However, lemonade also contributes citrusy notes and a slight sweetness. The result is a bright boozy beverage that's super refreshing — and far too easy to drink.

White sangria with lemonade quenches your thirst while giving you a little buzz. It'll be hard to have just one serving, and truthfully, sangria is best shared with others. So rather than making a glass, we suggest making a whole pitcher. And if you're wondering how to get started, we've got you covered. Keep reading to learn how to make white sangria with lemonade, along with the best wines and fruits to use.