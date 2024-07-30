Give Your Sangria A Summery Twist With Lemonade
Imagine lounging poolside on a hot day — or enjoying a balmy night out with friends. You're craving the flavor of wine, but you want something lighter, more refreshing, and perhaps more fun. Luckily, we have the answer: Sangria.
Nothing says summer quite like sangria. But if you truly want to embrace those summer vibes, add lemonade. Sangria can be red or white, depending on the wine, but lemonade pairs best with white sangria. White sangria tastes fresh and fruity, and lemonade only enhances these attributes. However, lemonade also contributes citrusy notes and a slight sweetness. The result is a bright boozy beverage that's super refreshing — and far too easy to drink.
White sangria with lemonade quenches your thirst while giving you a little buzz. It'll be hard to have just one serving, and truthfully, sangria is best shared with others. So rather than making a glass, we suggest making a whole pitcher. And if you're wondering how to get started, we've got you covered. Keep reading to learn how to make white sangria with lemonade, along with the best wines and fruits to use.
How to make white sangria with lemonade
Sangria is one of the easiest cocktails to make. There's no shaking, blending, or whisking involved. All you need is a pitcher, a big spoon, and a handful of ingredients. It's the sort of thing you can whip up on a hot afternoon with very little effort, yet your guests will be pleasantly surprised that you prepared it. After all, opening a bottle of wine is also easy, but it's not every day you can enjoy a white sangria, especially with lemonade. So let's get started!
Any citrusy white sangria recipe should start with a white wine base. A dry, crisp wine is ideal, but ultimately you should choose one you enjoy. Pour the bottle of wine into a large pitcher. Add your preferred fruit slices followed by ½ cup of liquor (more details on this below). Finally, add fresh lemonade to taste (we suggest a ½ cup to start). You can make homemade lemonade or opt for a premade one. If you're unsure which to buy, check out our roundup of the best store-bought lemonades. Once the pitcher is full, stir well and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Come serving time, pour the sangria over ice. Top it off with a splash of sparkling water and garnish with a mint sprig and a slice of fruit. Don't forget to toast to the occasion — even if it's just a celebration of summer itself. Raise those glasses and say: "Salud!"
Wines, liquors, and fruits to use in your beverage
The above guidelines are mere suggestions. But even if you're following our recommendations, you still need to make executive decisions on which types of wine, liquor, and fruit to add.
As mentioned, a dry, crisp wine is ideal. It won't overpower the other ingredients and will lead to a lighter libation, which is precisely what we crave in summertime. While you should choose a wine you enjoy, there's no need to break the bank. The flavors will be slightly masked by the other ingredients, so go for something tasty but affordable. Acidic wines like Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, or Vermentino blend well in sangria. But if you want an extra Spanish flair, go for a grassy Albariño. For liquor, we suggest an orange liqueur like Grand Marnier or Triple Sec. You can also opt for vodka for an extra punch or forgo the liquor altogether.
This sangria is your oyster! And on that note, you have a plethora of fruit choices as well, from sliced citrus to whole berries. However, with lemonade-infused sangria, we love embracing summer fruits. Add fresh lemon wedges, strawberries, and peaches. And, as you slowly sip your sangria, you can enjoy the boozy fruit chunks along the way.