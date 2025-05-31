12 Store-Bought BBQ Sauces For Chicken, Ranked Worst To Best

In many ways, the flavor of this barbecue sauce really took me by surprise. I'd never heard of G Hughes BBQ sauce before, and since I don't really like overly sweet barbecue sauce, I was intrigued by the company's sugar-free hickory flavor. Because it's advertised as sugar-free, I didn't expect there to be any sweetness to it, but strangely, that's not the case. In fact, I found this barbecue sauce to be too sweet for my liking. Looking at the ingredient list, the only sweetener that I could see in the recipe is sucralose, which is an artificial sweetener. Considering sucralose is listed as the last ingredient, there's probably only a slight amount used in the recipe, which is why I'm surprised by the level of sweetness here.

The flavor of garlic also comes through but overall the taste of this barbecue sauce is a little strange. Perhaps my expectations were thrown a bit off, because despite this being advertised as hickory flavored, there's also very little smokiness to it. What this ends up tasting like is a strangely-flavored tomato sauce. A little sprinkle of smoked paprika and a splash of vinegar would do this some good, if you're in the mood to do some doctoring.