7 Store-Bought Frozen Chicken Wings, Ranked From Worst To Best

There's nothing quite like the spicy tang of homemade classic buffalo wings or the sweet and savory taste of homemade honey garlic chicken wings. Of course, making homemade wings can take a lot of time — between sauce creation, marinading, cooking, and anything else your specific recipe calls for, you'll often need a few hours to create the most flavorful dish. Thankfully, there are store-bought options that can be cooked in the oven, air fryer, or deep fryer for delicious wings in a fraction of the time. But, not every brand or flavor of frozen chicken wings is worthwhile — usually, figuring out which ones are would be a matter of trial and error.

The good news is you can skip the experimentation because I put my more than 15 years of food industry experience to work taste testing seven store-bought frozen chicken wing brands. Then, I ranked them from worst to best so you know exactly which options are worth your valuable time and hard-earned money. To create this ranking, I assessed each wings' taste, texture, and smell. You can find a full methodology explanation at the end of this article. Let's get into it so you can find your perfect quick fix for your chicken wings craving.