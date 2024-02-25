Try Burger King's Discontinued Rodeo Burger With A Simple Hack

If you're wondering whether this secret fast food menu item is worth the effort, consider what one TikToker had to say about the Rodeo Burger. The video appears to have been uploaded while the item was still officially part of the menu, based on the price and time when it was created.

According to the reviewer, the Rodeo Burger contained barbecue sauce, onion rings, and cheese and was "not bad," though they admitted to not being a big fan of barbecue sauce, which could explain their decidedly meh reaction. As observed by an eagle-eyed commenter, "You don't like it. I can tell."

Over on Reddit, people still have lots of love for the Rodeo Burger and appear to be enjoying it on a regular basis. The OP decreed that they were "still in love with" the burger, while a commenter declared that it was "Delicious." Others agreed, and many provided their personal recommendations on how to improve the item, such as "Double patty, heavy bbq, heavy pickle. Thank me later." This just goes to show that the secret hack may be a viable option the next time you visit your local Burger King.