Try Burger King's Discontinued Rodeo Burger With A Simple Hack
Among Burger King's many discontinued items sits the storied Rodeo Burger. While no longer a part of the official menu, this behemoth meat sandwich included barbecue sauce and onion rings atop one of BK's signature flame-grilled patties. Like a number of popular menu items that got the axe, the Rodeo Burger still holds a place in many people's hearts. Fortunately, you may be able to replicate the experience of eating one by getting creative with your Burger King order.
Ordering a secret menu version of the burger is pretty straightforward. Simply request that onion rings and barbecue sauce be added to your burger, and you're good to go. Depending on the size of your appetite, you can have the extras added to a Whopper, a Whopper Jr., or even a Triple Whopper if you consider yourself the thrill-seeking type. Keep in mind that not all locations may honor special requests. In some cases, you may need to order items ala carte and construct the Rodeo Burger yourself. If you're successful in your secret menu pursuits, you'll be partaking in a bit of Burger King history.
The Rodeo Burger's star-studded debut
Burger King's original Rodeo Burger was introduced as part of a promotion for a 1998 movie called "Small Soldiers." A commercial featured the burger in all its glory, complete with a flame-broiled patty, cheese, barbecue sauce, and onion rings (as well as ketchup). The new burger was touted as part of the 99 cents "Great Taste" value menu, which seems like a real steal considering how jam-packed it was with ingredients. However, the low price also seems fitting, given Burger King's reputation for offering cheap menu items.
It's not clear when the Rodeo Burger officially left the Burger King menu, but it did make an auspicious return in 2021 when it showed up among the $1 Your Way selection. Taking the place of Burger King's bacon cheeseburger on the discounted menu, this version of the Rodeo Burger featured spicy barbecue sauce and onion rings on a Whopper Jr. patty. Because Burger King appears to be in the business of breaking hearts, the Rodeo Burger was seemingly once again removed from the menu, although it's not totally clear when that occurred. However, the removal likely happened at some point in 2022, according to a Reddit thread decrying its absence at some locations.
What do fast food fans think of the Rodeo Burger?
If you're wondering whether this secret fast food menu item is worth the effort, consider what one TikToker had to say about the Rodeo Burger. The video appears to have been uploaded while the item was still officially part of the menu, based on the price and time when it was created.
@blondeswhoeat
@Burger King Rodeo Cheeseburgerâ€¦. $1!!! #fyp #burgerking #tiktokfood #LaurelRoad4Nurses #BBPlayDate #foryou #eatingvideo #drivethru
According to the reviewer, the Rodeo Burger contained barbecue sauce, onion rings, and cheese and was "not bad," though they admitted to not being a big fan of barbecue sauce, which could explain their decidedly meh reaction. As observed by an eagle-eyed commenter, "You don't like it. I can tell."
Over on Reddit, people still have lots of love for the Rodeo Burger and appear to be enjoying it on a regular basis. The OP decreed that they were "still in love with" the burger, while a commenter declared that it was "Delicious." Others agreed, and many provided their personal recommendations on how to improve the item, such as "Double patty, heavy bbq, heavy pickle. Thank me later." This just goes to show that the secret hack may be a viable option the next time you visit your local Burger King.