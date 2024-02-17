Spice Up Your Next Fried Chicken Sandwich With The Sweet Heat Of Gochujang
Not many foods can effectively compete with a delicious fried chicken sandwich. Next to serving this tender, crispy meat on a toasted buttery bun, choosing the right condiments to compliment the salty-fried exterior of this delicacy is downright necessary. Beyond using your favorite mayonnaise and maybe a spoonful of the best coleslaw, you may want to consider adding a smear of gochujang if you enjoy a bit of heat.
For those of you who've never heard of this spicy, flavor-loaded ingredient, you've been missing out. Gochujang, or Korean red chii paste, often comprises glutinous rice, soybean powder, Korean chili powder or gochugaru, rice syrup, and salt. While each brand of gochujang contains a unique spin on these signature ingredients, almost all varieties of this versatile sauce or condiment are quite concentrated and thick.
Thanks to the fermentation process, gochujang can provide your next fried chicken sandwich with varying degrees of flavor. The chili powder adds a spicy kick, while the rice adds a contrasting sweetness. (Since gochujang ferments for months during preparation, some of the rice starch transforms into sugar.) What you're left with is a complex, spicy, sweet paste that you can use in a multitude of applications. Sure enough, there's more than one way to use gochujang on your next crispy chicken sandwich.
How to use gochujang to upgrade your next fried chicken sandwich
Whether or not you rely on milk and pickle juice to craft an amazing fried chicken sandwich, you have a few different ways you can utilize gochujang to upgrade the flavor of this warm and salty snack. Since Korean chili paste is ultra-concentrated, you only need a small amount to taste its smokey, sweet heat. Combine your desired amount of gochujang with mayonnaise to transform this sticky paste into an easy-to-use everyday condiment. If you want to elevate this simple sauce further, add some rice vinegar, chives, chopped garlic, and a bit of oil to make more of an aioli. Gochujang-infused condiments are a great way to add the flavors of this signature ingredient without altering your fried chicken recipe.
Alternatively, you can also use gochujang to create a delicious glaze for your Korean fried chicken wings. Over your stove, combine gochujang with a mixture of brown sugar, sesame oil, rice vinegar, fish sauce, and chopped garlic and ginger, and reduce until thickened. Once your chicken pieces have been successfully fried, cover them in this gochujang sauce. Now, you're ready to build some epic Korean-inspired fried chicken sandwiches. If you prefer your sandwiches with even more heat, try infusing your fried chicken batter with this flavorful Korean chili paste.
Use more gochujang to make one delicious fried chicken sandwich
Did you know you can make your fried chicken even more tasty by adding gochujang to your intended batter? To give your fried chicken more flavor from the inside out, combine buttermilk with a few scoops of gochujang in a resealable plastic bag the night before you plan on making these one-of-a-kind sandwiches. Add chicken pieces and allow the buttermilk and chili paste to marinate the meat until the following day. If you want to add even more heat, add some gochugaru or Korean chili powder to your flour mixture. When you're ready to fry, remove the chicken from the buttermilk marinade and dredge in spiced flour.
If you decide to go this route, you have more room on your sandwich for complementary toppings that pair superbly well with gochujang fried chicken's sweet and spicy characteristics. While you can always add some fresh greens, pickled onions, and kewpie mayo, you may want to add texture and spice with easy kimchi slaw. Not only are you imparting your fried chicken sandwiches with extra crunch, but you're also adding another flavorful component loaded with the smokey sweet qualities of gochujang paste. Just don't forget the Korean barbecue sauce and extra pickles.