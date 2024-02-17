Spice Up Your Next Fried Chicken Sandwich With The Sweet Heat Of Gochujang

Not many foods can effectively compete with a delicious fried chicken sandwich. Next to serving this tender, crispy meat on a toasted buttery bun, choosing the right condiments to compliment the salty-fried exterior of this delicacy is downright necessary. Beyond using your favorite mayonnaise and maybe a spoonful of the best coleslaw, you may want to consider adding a smear of gochujang if you enjoy a bit of heat.

For those of you who've never heard of this spicy, flavor-loaded ingredient, you've been missing out. Gochujang, or Korean red chii paste, often comprises glutinous rice, soybean powder, Korean chili powder or gochugaru, rice syrup, and salt. While each brand of gochujang contains a unique spin on these signature ingredients, almost all varieties of this versatile sauce or condiment are quite concentrated and thick.

Thanks to the fermentation process, gochujang can provide your next fried chicken sandwich with varying degrees of flavor. The chili powder adds a spicy kick, while the rice adds a contrasting sweetness. (Since gochujang ferments for months during preparation, some of the rice starch transforms into sugar.) What you're left with is a complex, spicy, sweet paste that you can use in a multitude of applications. Sure enough, there's more than one way to use gochujang on your next crispy chicken sandwich.