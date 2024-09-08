The Extra Step You Need For The Best Onion Rings Of Your Life

Versatile, aromatic, and downright essential to any kitchen repertoire, what could be better than an onion? Fried onion rings, of course. With their crunchy, craveable exterior that gives way to a tender, juicy interior, onion rings are great as appetizers, side dishes, and burger and sandwich toppers. But instead of just dunking plain breaded onions into the deep fryer, consider adding one extra step to your onion ring recipe: marination.

Although onions are known for their pungent taste, marinating them before frying can enhance, balance, or mellow their sweet, umami-tinted flavors. Because they marry well with bold and subtle ingredients from all sorts of cultures, you can marinate them in just about any combination of your favorite fats, acids, spices, and herbs – the basic pillars of a marinade.

In addition to deepening the flavor of onion rings, marinades can also improve their texture by tenderizing them, for easier, cleaner bites that prevent the onion from slipping out of its crispy, fried shell. Don't fall for the notion that onion rings always taste better at a restaurant; with our tips for making and using the right marinade, you'll have crowd-pleasing crunchy rings of allium-blasted goodness with just a little extra effort.