The Extra Step You Need For The Best Onion Rings Of Your Life
Versatile, aromatic, and downright essential to any kitchen repertoire, what could be better than an onion? Fried onion rings, of course. With their crunchy, craveable exterior that gives way to a tender, juicy interior, onion rings are great as appetizers, side dishes, and burger and sandwich toppers. But instead of just dunking plain breaded onions into the deep fryer, consider adding one extra step to your onion ring recipe: marination.
Although onions are known for their pungent taste, marinating them before frying can enhance, balance, or mellow their sweet, umami-tinted flavors. Because they marry well with bold and subtle ingredients from all sorts of cultures, you can marinate them in just about any combination of your favorite fats, acids, spices, and herbs – the basic pillars of a marinade.
In addition to deepening the flavor of onion rings, marinades can also improve their texture by tenderizing them, for easier, cleaner bites that prevent the onion from slipping out of its crispy, fried shell. Don't fall for the notion that onion rings always taste better at a restaurant; with our tips for making and using the right marinade, you'll have crowd-pleasing crunchy rings of allium-blasted goodness with just a little extra effort.
Tips for marinating onions
Marinating is one of those transformative cooking hacks that can impress dinner guests without requiring advanced expertise. To properly marinate onions, all you need to do is assemble your ingredients and let them soak — et voilà, rumors of your Michelin-star skills ensue. However, there are a few simple tips worth keeping in mind to get the most out of your new and improved onion rings.
First, consider the differences between the many types of onions and how each impacts the final product. The simpler the flavor of the onion is, the less you'll have to think about how it will mingle with your marinade. Thanks to their mild-mannered flavor, yellow onions are great for soaking up the quality of a full-bodied, complex-tasting marinade, while sweet onions like Vidalia and Walla Walla varieties are also approachable and tinted with a sugary accent. White onions, on the other hand, pack more of a peppery, pungent punch, and red onions are also among the stronger-tasting kinds, so you'll want to be mindful of overdoing any spicy notes in your marinade.
Always marinate onions in the refrigerator set to at least 40 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent the growth of bacteria that can cause foodborne illness. Cover the container of marinade and onions or assemble in a sealable plastic bag to keep them fresh. The longer you soak them, the more flavorful they become, so if you have the time, let them marinate overnight before breading and frying.
Ingredient combinations for onion ring marinades
There's no shortage of options for onion ring marinade ingredients — decide what flavor profile you're aiming for, and assemble the mixture with ingredients that match your desired taste. As long as there is an acid like vinegar or citrus, a fat like oil, and other ingredients for flavoring, you're good to go. Just remember: When using pre-packaged ingredients like salad dressings in an onion ring marinade, read the ingredients list to ensure you're not doubling up on acids and fats.
For something straight to the point, a combination of olive oil, white vinegar, salt, pepper, and garlic or onion powders will enhance your onion rings with a subtle but satisfying depth. To bring a little spice to the mix, infuse the marinade with freshly sliced jalapeños or serrano peppers. Not in the mood for slicing and dicing? Hot sauce works just as well. To balance the heat with a tangy, creamy twist, buttermilk can do the trick.
As we said, onions are a utilitarian ingredient, so don't stray from bold, adventurous flavors. Oil combined with lime juice, chili powder, cilantro, and cumin will yield onion rings with a smoky and zesty Southwest-infused punch. You might also try a complex, multi-dimensional, Asian-inspired marinade with soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, and honey. Although it's just one of many ways to upgrade classic onion rings, a marinade is worth the extra step every time.