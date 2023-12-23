13 Tips For Making The Best Ribs

To get ribs right, you need the right ribs. If you're going for a classic slab of pork spare ribs, the first thing you should assess is its fat-to-meat ratio. You need some fat on your ribs, of course, as this will provide flavor and keep them moist, but you don't want too much of it. Instead, try and find a slab that has a healthy amount of marbling.

You should also look for a healthy amount of coverage on the bones. When the slab has been cut too close to the bone itself, it can be exposed, creating "shiners." Not only do shiners not have that much meat on them, thus proving a waste of money, but they also increase the likelihood of the bone burning or becoming brittle. If you want to cut down on your preparation time, you can also look for ribs that have already been trimmed or ask your butcher to do this for you. As a general rule of thumb, too, try and select the freshest meat possible, and always ask your butcher for their advice on which option to choose for your specific needs — after all, they're the experts! ‌