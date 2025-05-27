14 Seafood Restaurant Red Flags That You Should Never Ignore

Of all the proteins out there, seafood is probably the hardest to get right. When it's prepared incorrectly, fish, shellfish, and other types of seafood can not only taste terrible but may pose a risk to your health. That's why picking the right seafood restaurant is crucial: You want to make sure that the food you're getting is made by skilled hands well-versed in hygiene practices, and by people who appreciate how expensive seafood can be.

Sadly, choosing a seafood restaurant can be trickier than it looks, but the signs you're eating in an establishment that's about to serve you a bad meal might be right in front of you. There are a few key red flags specific to seafood restaurants that can subtly reveal a lot about how the business operates, how the kitchen cooks its fish, or how the chefs source their produce. These clues can also show you if the restaurant is trying to shift old stock or if they're slacking on cleanliness. Plus, there are a couple of things that the top seafood chains do that may seem fancy but are actually potentially contaminating your food.