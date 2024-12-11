The Lobster Bisque Red Flag That's Right On The Menu

Lobster bisque is basically the dream dish for anyone who loves lobster. If you're a lobster fan and you spot lobster bisque on a restaurant menu, it may seem like an easy decision. However, before you go ahead and order it, there's one detail that you want to look out for: Whether or not the restaurant has lobster elsewhere on the menu.

If a restaurant serves lobster bisque, but not lobster, then we have a problem. The key to a high quality lobster bisque is lobster shells – essentially the shells are long-simmered to make lobster stock, which will serve as the base of the bisque. So, if the restaurant doesn't have any lobsters on the premises, then it's very likely that the lobster bisque came out of a can or was reheated from frozen. A canned version may suffice at home when you have a craving for lobster bisque but no time to make it from scratch, but it's certainly not worth the price that you're paying at a restaurant. So if you come across this predicament, you may want to check with your server before ordering the bisque.