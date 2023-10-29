The Simple Tip To Ensure You Buy Fresh Fish Every Time

Aside from the many small bones, a common complaint for people who dislike eating fish is that it smells fishy. If you live in a coastal town, take a stroll through the fish market toward closing time and you will be hit by various degrees of an undeniable odor, associated with rot and an unmistakable fishiness.

This scent is attributed to something called trimethylamine or TMA, a gas that is created when bacteria interact with certain compounds in fish. When raw fish is kept at warm temperatures for too long, it develops more and more TMA — a stinky indicator of its freshness level. In other words, fresh fish should not smell fishy.

This is not to say fish does not have an inherent scent. Like many things from the sea, fresh fish will and should smell briny, like fresh ocean spray. If you are lucky enough to live nearby, fish can be purchased fresh within hours of being caught, bringing with it the salty smell of the sea.