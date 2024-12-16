Why Your Frozen Fish Got Mushy

You might think of frozen fish as inferior to fresh if your experiences have only turned out mushy. However, in a study published by Ecotrust in 2017, flash-frozen rated higher in quality than most fresh fish in a blind sensory test. Plus, freezing is a method of preservation, so you still get all of the nutritional value. If that's the case, why does frozen fish get mushy? Daily Meal turned to Kenny Leung, executive chef at YAO NYC, who explains, "The longer it is frozen, the higher chance of the meat becoming mushy. The fish can get mushy, since the muscles and fibers break up after time in the freezer."

As cell membranes break down, conductive fluids build up in the flesh. The lack of intact membranes (which make fresh fish firm) and additional moisture create the mushier texture. How fast this deterioration happens in frozen fish, though, depends on several factors, starting with the freezing rate. In fact, the cooling rate during freezing affects meats of all kinds. Flash-freezing is a quick process that creates tiny ice crystals in the flesh. The slower the freezing process, the bigger the ice crystals become; as a result, more cell membranes rupture, so more fluid is released during thawing.

Additionally, temperature fluctuations during transport from the initial freezing stage to your freezer have an impact on how quickly the fish will degrade, as do the freeze-thaw cycles of freezers. Plus, alongside changed texture of the flesh, rancid flavors can also develop over time with fat oxidation. There's a higher chance of this happening in species with high fat content, which is why some fish are better than others to buy frozen. Even poor packaging can have a negative impact on the texture of frozen fish, since it exposes the food to the elements.