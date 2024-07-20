12 Seafood Chains That Are About To Take Over The US

American seafood is experiencing rapid growth. According to the Department of Agriculture, the United States' per capita consumption of seafood has ballooned by more than 30% since the early 2000s. While much of this seafood is being eaten at home, growing demand can also be seen in many of the nation's rapidly growing seafood restaurant chains. Several of these chains have found success by basing their menus around specific dishes including seafood boils, fish and chips, and poke bowls. Others have gone a different route, marketing themselves as a spot for affordable seafood meals.

Regardless of which route a brand takes, launching, managing, and expanding a successful seafood chain is no mean feat. Seafood supply chains are notoriously tricky to navigate, with prices and product quality often fluctuating. What's more, seafood is generally unforgiving in the kitchen, meaning that cooking it quickly and on a large scale is an incredibly daunting task. Despite this, there are several American seafood chains that are performing exceptionally well at the moment. While their approaches to seafood and dining vary, each of these 12 chains has carved an ever-expanding niche for itself and looks set to dominate a sizable chunk of the country's seafood restaurant market for years to come.