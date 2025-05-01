The Types Of Fish You Should Never Fry

"Delicate, flaky fish like sole, flounder, or tilapia are often too thin and fragile for pan sautéing," chef Richard Sandoval told us. One of the worst things that can happen to a fish filet mid-cook is that it falls apart in the pan when trying to flip it. Chef Sandoval shared that these all "break apart easily and can overcook in seconds, making it hard to get that golden crust without drying them out."

But it's not just thin and delicate fish that sauté poorly. "On the opposite end, very thick cuts of swordfish or monkfish can be too dense and may not cook evenly without over-browning the exterior," he added.

When it comes to deep frying, Sandoval explained that "oily fish like mackerel, sardines, or bluefish aren't great for deep frying because their natural oils can overpower the clean crispiness that deep frying is known for." Soggy breading is not the only achilles heel that oily fish have in a deep fryer, though. "They also tend to have strong flavors that may not pair well with batters or breading," he said.