The Types Of Fish You Should Never Fry
Fried fish is a significant part of cuisines all over the world, but have you ever wondered why you haven't seen deep-fried salmon on a menu? We asked Chef Richard Sandoval, the owner of the contemporary Latin restaurant group Richard Sandoval Hospitality, which has over 60 global locations — many of which are found in The Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons luxury hotels. With this impeccable reputation and deep cooking knowledge, Sandoval explained to us which types of fish fry the worst — and best.
Sandoval told Daily Meal that oily varieties of fish like mackerel or bluefish perform poorly when breading and deep frying. Sautéing, also known as pan frying, is a different method that works poorly for other types of fish. The chef shared that fish that are too thin, like tilapia, or too thick, like swordfish, don't cook properly in a hot, harsh pan. But where there are poor choices for either frying method, Sandoval explained that there are also fish that perform better.
The worst choices for fried fish
"Delicate, flaky fish like sole, flounder, or tilapia are often too thin and fragile for pan sautéing," chef Richard Sandoval told us. One of the worst things that can happen to a fish filet mid-cook is that it falls apart in the pan when trying to flip it. Chef Sandoval shared that these all "break apart easily and can overcook in seconds, making it hard to get that golden crust without drying them out."
But it's not just thin and delicate fish that sauté poorly. "On the opposite end, very thick cuts of swordfish or monkfish can be too dense and may not cook evenly without over-browning the exterior," he added.
When it comes to deep frying, Sandoval explained that "oily fish like mackerel, sardines, or bluefish aren't great for deep frying because their natural oils can overpower the clean crispiness that deep frying is known for." Soggy breading is not the only achilles heel that oily fish have in a deep fryer, though. "They also tend to have strong flavors that may not pair well with batters or breading," he said.
The best fried fish requires the right fish
Chef Richard Sandoval's recommended fish for frying all have properties that allow them to shine with each frying method. When it comes to a pan fry, he shared that "fish with moderate fat and firmness — like snapper, branzino, halibut, or salmon — are ideal. They can hold their shape in the pan, develop a nice sear, and still stay moist inside."
You can experience why these types of fish are best for sautéing with this recipe for fried snapper with rice paper. The fish is scored, dusted in rice flour, and cooked in an oily wok or saucepan until perfectly golden crisp. The snapper is dense enough to push around and flip to avoid burning, and fatty enough to remain moist despite the heat.
For deep frying, Sandoval noted "classic choices like cod, haddock, catfish, and pollock are perfect. They're mild, flaky, and take well to batters, creating that light, crunchy bite people love in a fish fry." These fish take especially well to beer batter, a secret to making restaurant-worthy fried fish. But any batter can work well, such as cornmeal in this fried catfish recipe.