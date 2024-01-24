Why You Need To Be Careful With Restaurant Oyster Deals

The idea of eating oysters can be intimidating for the uninitiated, but humans have enjoyed this succulent shellfish since as far back as the Stone Age. Many societies have dined on this ocean-dweller since the first ones were slurped down — most notably, the Greek and Roman empires. However, if you want to enjoy a few oysters at a fancy dinner, you should proceed with caution.

Though oysters are a delicacy, seeing them featured as part of a restaurant deal should raise red flags for you as a consumer. At many eateries, oysters aren't going to be a primary focus or even a particularly popular option. Often, these restaurants will create an oyster deal to get rid of shellfish that has been sitting in a chiller for a little too long. According to the CDC, it is safe to eat oysters raw, but the fact that this seafood doesn't need to be cooked makes minding its source for your safety all the more important.