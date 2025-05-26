19 Signature Select Snacks, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With grocery prices continuing to cost more, everyone (myself included) is looking for ways to stretch their grocery budget. One excellent place to do this is through purchasing store brand products rather than name brand options. Signature Select is one of those store brands that offers excellent deals on variations of popular snacks. Although I get mine at Acme Supermarkets, Signature Select is an Albertsons brand and should also be sold at Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, and Shaw's.

But not every Signature Select snack will easily replace your favorites. Usually determining which ones are worth your hard-earned money would be a matter of trial and error — and ultimately, some wasted money during the process. Thankfully, I've taken care of the experimentation for you and ranked 19 Signature Select snacks from worst to best so you can skip straight to adding the tastiest options to your grocery list. Ready to discover which snacks to buy? Let's get into it.