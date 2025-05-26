19 Signature Select Snacks, Ranked Worst To Best
With grocery prices continuing to cost more, everyone (myself included) is looking for ways to stretch their grocery budget. One excellent place to do this is through purchasing store brand products rather than name brand options. Signature Select is one of those store brands that offers excellent deals on variations of popular snacks. Although I get mine at Acme Supermarkets, Signature Select is an Albertsons brand and should also be sold at Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, and Shaw's.
But not every Signature Select snack will easily replace your favorites. Usually determining which ones are worth your hard-earned money would be a matter of trial and error — and ultimately, some wasted money during the process. Thankfully, I've taken care of the experimentation for you and ranked 19 Signature Select snacks from worst to best so you can skip straight to adding the tastiest options to your grocery list. Ready to discover which snacks to buy? Let's get into it.
19. Signature Select sweetened caramel corn rice cakes
These sweetened caramel corn rice cakes contain 50 calories each and are gluten-free, although they may contain milk and soy. The rice cakes are sweetened with corn syrup and sugar, so they may not be a great option for diabetics or anyone else who needs to watch their sugar intake. At $2.49 for a large bag, they would be a good price if only they tasted better.
Unfortunately, the distinct caramel flavor I was looking for was so faint that I almost thought the notes I detected were a hallucination. Although I personally wouldn't purchase this again, you may enjoy it if you like very mild flavor profiles and just need a low-calorie snack to get you through your day. However, if this is the case, I suggest opting for the better ranked corn rice cake flavor on this list.
18. Signature Select Fruit & Grain blueberry soft baked cereal bars
These soft baked cereal bars feature a blueberry filling and grainy exterior that's in line with what you'd expect from this kind of snack. They contain wheat and milk; there's also a warning that they may contain tree nuts, coconut, and peanut, so they aren't super allergen-friendly. At $2.99 for eight bars, this isn't a bad price, but once again, the quality of the product fell flat.
The outer layer is excellent, but the blueberry filling is mediocre — and leaning toward bad, at that. Instead of a fresh, fruity taste, this just feels overly sweet and syrupy. Since it is so sweet, it's not appropriate for anyone who needs to restrict their sugar intake. I wouldn't personally purchase again, and I can't recommend it.
17. Signature Select sweetened apple sauce cups
These apple sauce cups come in six convenient single-serving cups and are exactly what you'd expect from this product. It's not bad, and for only $2.79, I think it's a great deal — that's only about 34 cents a serving. The only reason it ranked so low is because there isn't anything particularly special about it.
The taste is a bright fruity apple with a medium thickness and smooth mouthfeel, which is as pleasant as every other sweetened apple sauce — and I'm a big fan, so this is great. Also, this isn't overly sweetened, which is an issue I've run into with similar products. I'd definitely purchase again, especially at this price point. And, I highly recommend it to anyone who wants a standard sweetened apple sauce that's just as good as any name brand.
16. Signature Select baked in store brownie cookies
These brownie cookies are baked in Acme's own bakery and contain wheat, milk, soy, and egg. There's a warning on the bag that says they may also contain peanuts and tree nuts, so these aren't an allergy-friendly product. That being said, these only cost $4.99, which I think is a good deal, despite the fact the cookies are fairly mediocre.
It's possible I'm a little biased here because I worked in bakeries for so long, but I expected much more from freshly baked cookies. With a crunchy texture, they feature a primarily chocolatey profile, and I don't understand why they're called brownie cookies rather than ordinary chocolate cookies. But, if you like crunchy chocolate cookies, these are a decent budget option to add to your grocery list — but I'd personally make homemade chocolate chip cookies or two-ingredient fudge cookies instead.
15. Signature Select mini twists pretzels
These pretzels are small and twisted into that classic shape we all know and love. I adore their size because they make for easy snacking (for me and the kids), and for $1.49, you really can't beat the price. I use reusable snacking cups and fill them so the pretzels don't go stale after opening. If you don't have any, I recommend these small, colorful snack containers with lids. Unfortunately, the pretzels do contain wheat, corn, and soy, so people with those allergies won't be able to enjoy them.
The taste is your standard starchy, salty pretzel. Like some other lower ranking snacks on this list, they aren't bad but there also isn't anything special about them. However, if you're looking for a mini pretzel that's as good as name brands but at a fraction of the cost, definitely grab yourself a bag of these.
14. Signature Select vanilla wafers
Vanilla wafers are small round cookies that feature a sweet vanilla taste. In my household, they're a favorite snack item, but they also feature in several dessert recipes. This option contains wheat and soy. However, according to the package, there are no eggs or dairy, which can be great for those who have those allergies — of course, always check the package before purchasing to verify. That being said, at $3.99, I think these are a good deal albeit not a great deal.
Like most items that rank in the middle of this list, these vanilla wafers are neither terrible nor fantastic. They're a standard option comparable to other brands. My only complaint is these seem a little harder than some others I've had. And, while these are okay on their own, they make an excellent addition to my favorite no-cook banana pudding recipe.
13. Signature Select sweetened apple cinnamon rice cakes
These apple cinnamon rice cakes are gluten free, although they may contain milk and soy. They're also vegetarian friendly and contain only 50 calories. This makes them a great choice for people with several different allergies or dietary restrictions. For only $2.49 a package, you get between four and eight servings, which I think is a fantastic deal.
The apple cinnamon flavor actually tastes like what it's supposed to — there are no flavor ghosts haunting our rice cakes here. Instead, there's a light, refreshing apple paired with a kick of earthy cinnamon and an overlying sweetness that feels very balanced. Overall, these are good, and the only reason they ranked so low is because they're very standard — it's not a negative thing, but there were other Signature Select snacks that exceeded my expectations rather than met them.
12. Signature Select Fruit & Grain apple cinnamon soft baked cereal bars
Signature Select really nails its apple cinnamon flavors, so this soft baked cereal bar marginally outranked the overly sweet blueberry one. Here, the flavors are perfectly balanced with a complex texture created by the gooey interior and grainy outside. Be aware that these bars contain wheat and milk. There's also a warning that they may contain tree nuts, coconut, and peanut, so they aren't super allergen-friendly. For $2.99, you receive eight bars, which I think is fantastic.
If you're going to eat one of these cereal bars for breakfast, I recommend pairing it with a fresh apple. The bar itself isn't as filling as I'd like, but paired with some fresh fruit, you create a balanced, healthy, and filling breakfast. Alternatively, a cheese stick or a few slices of freshly cut cheddar could be a good pairing option.
11. Signature Select cinnamon graham crackers
These crunchy cinnamon graham crackers can be eaten alone or used to amplify the flavor profile in a classic s'mores snack. Signature Select's option contains wheat and soy allergens, which is something to be aware of. For only $2.99, you get a large box with two separate sealed bags inside that offer enough cinnamon graham crackers for four to eight servings. One box would be enough for a family to have s'mores one evening, making the price point excellent.
The taste is starchy but sweet, with heavily defined cinnamon notes throughout. Texturally, these are crispy and crumbly in the exact way you'd expect. A huge boon for me is the delicious warm spice smell that emanates from each cracker and practically oozes from the opened packages. I'd definitely purchase these again in lieu of name brand options because they are just as good but cheaper.
10. Signature Select honey flavored graham crackers
Here we have our second graham cracker flavor of this list, and it's just marginally better and more diverse than the cinnamon option — hence why this honey flavor came in one spot better. A sweet honey balances the starchy cracker notes without being overwhelming. These also cost $2.99 and offer the same generous size, making them an excellent deal.
Although I adore the cinnamon, the honey ones can be used in many more applications if you want them for something more than a snack. You could crumble them up and make your own graham cracker crust in a classic key lime pie. Or, eat them with a two-ingredient chocolate pudding to add textural complexity and interest — have them on the side or crumbled on top. Of course, these are just as perfect for s'mores as their cinnamon counterparts.
9. Signature Select mixed fruit flavored snacks
These are standard fruit snacks that are on par with most other off-brand options — although, admittedly, they fall behind some name-brand options. That being said, they're allergen-friendly, low calorie, made with real fruit juice, and have a great price point at $2.49 for 10 packs.
The fruit flavors highlighted here are grape, strawberry, orange, raspberry, cherry, and apple. But, I'll be honest and say they all just merge together to create a bright fruity taste. The cute fruit shapes of each gummy are a nice touch. My only complaint is that there's a barely noticeable powdery coating on these that has a slight off taste — it's probably added to keep them from sticking together. However, I'd still likely buy these again if I was already at the store, but I wouldn't go out of my way to do it.
8. Signature Select Dinos mixed fruit flavored snacks
These are basically the same as the other fruit snacks but shaped as cute dinosaurs — and that adorable touch is why they ranked one spot higher. I enjoy that these are allergy friendly and fill your total daily vitamin C quota in a small, easy-to-eat serving. Since they come in pouches, they're also excellent when you need something on the go.
These have the same fruit flavors listed as the previous snack. And, just like the previous one, all the flavors blend together to create an overarching fruit medley that's bright and only a little off-tasting from that dust. Since my kids loved the dinosaur shapes, I'd purchase these again if I was already shopping at the store but wouldn't go out of my way to buy them.
7. Signature Select extra butter microwave popcorn
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, this extra butter popcorn isn't bad, but it isn't extraordinary either. It's fairly allergen friendly, although it contains dairy. It's my personal opinion that the quality and taste here fall just shy of large name brands — but this microwave popcorn could be an excellent budget option for those tight weeks at only $3.29 each.
The starchy, golden buttery-ness of movie theater popcorn with an extra squirt of butter really shines through here. A single word of warning is that you need to watch very closely while it's popping. My first bag went from popping steadily to burnt with only a few seconds of extra time. But, as long as you stay close, this shouldn't be an issue — plus, staying close means you get to experience the deliciously creamy, warm smell that emanates from this bag while cooking.
6. Signature Select chocolate pudding
Chocolate pudding is a personal favorite, and this one from Signature Select does a pretty good job of satisfying my craving. I like that this one is made with nonfat milk and only has 100 calories per cup. Obviously, this has dairy, but otherwise it is allergen friendly. At $1.50 for four pudding cups, this comes out to just under 38 cents a serving, and I think that's a great deal. Honestly, most of the Signature Select snacks are at a good price for the quantity.
The taste is creamy and rich, with decadent chocolate notes overlaying a milky base. Overall, I'd definitely buy this again if I were at Acme. However, like other snacks ranked similarly, I probably wouldn't go out of my way to do so because there are brands I enjoy more.
5. Signature Select tapioca pudding
Tapioca is created from cassava root, which means it's gluten free — and it definitely falls in my top five favorite puddings (alongside butterscotch, chocolate, banana, and rice pudding). Signature Select's option is one of the best store brand options I've had, and at $1.50 for four individual cups, you can't beat the price. Although it includes dairy, this pudding is free of other major allergens.
This is a mild, sweet pudding that's similar to vanilla, but with much more textural interest and a light burst of sweetness from the tapioca pearls. Although some people don't like the texture of the pearls alongside the thick, creaminess of the pudding, I personally love texturally layered dishes like this one. But, if you aren't a fan of textural differences, it's best to stick to Signature Select's other pudding options, like the high-ranking butterscotch.
4. Signature Select butterscotch pudding
This Signature Select butterscotch pudding was nearly tied with the tapioca. Since butterscotch is my favorite pudding of all time, it pulled just slightly ahead. Like the other puddings, this one contains dairy but is free of other major allergens and is gluten-free, making it an excellent choice for people with varying dietary restrictions. At $1.99 for four individual serving cups, it's also an excellent budget-friendly snack.
This has a classic butterscotch taste that's smooth, rich, and creamy with strong caramel notes interspersed with light buttery tones. The only complaint I have is that this tastes a little flatter than my favorite brands. Despite this, it's not a bad option, and I know my opinion is a little biased because I've been using my favorite brand for decades. I'd definitely purchase this pudding again and highly recommend it.
3. Signature Select California mandarins
These Signature Select California mandarins are small citrus with an easy-to-peel rind. Inside, they feature natural wedges you can pull apart. The ease of eating and their small size make them a perfect snack for kids and adults alike — and Signature Select is one of the few store brands I've found locally that offers these. You get a good-sized bag for only $5.99, and I actually got mine on sale for an extra dollar off. I think this is a great deal, with or without the extra discount.
These mandarins are fresh and bright, with a crisp citrus taste that reminds me of growing up in Florida. I would definitely buy these again, and since they're cheaper than many other options, I'd even go out of my way to do so. I highly recommend picking up a bag for yourself.
2. Signature Select Squeeze & Go cinnamon apple sauce
These Signature Select applesauce pouches are an allergen-friendly and conveniently portable snack option — in my house, we love portable snacks because we're always on the go. For $7.99, you get 12 pouches, which isn't a great deal, but it's on par with what I've paid for other store brands. I recognize you pay more for the convenience, and I'm personally okay with doing so.
The taste is on point with what I expected, with a bright apple flavor interlaced with spicy cinnamon. And, these rank almost as well as Great Value's Cinnamon Applesauce did, which tells me that off-brand applesauce is one place you can save money without sacrificing quality. I'd definitely purchase again and highly recommend this as an option as good as any other.
1. Signature Select kettle corn microwave popcorn
In full disclosure, I already knew I loved kettle corn microwave popcorn — it's one of my favorite movie treats. That being said, I can be really picky because some are just too sweet. Thankfully, that wasn't the case here. I can honestly say this is my new favorite kettle corn. Plus, you can't beat the price when you receive six full-size bags for $3.29.
The mild sweetness is paired with light buttery notes and distinct yet faint popcorn starch tones. Best of all, it's mostly allergen friendly. Once you try it for yourself, you'll have zero doubts why this Signature Select kettle corn microwave popcorn took first place.
How we ranked Signature Select's snacks
I chose Signature Select snacks for this ranking based on their availability at one of my local Acme Supermarkets in Ocean View, New Jersey. I made my ranking determinations based on price, taste, and some nutritional aspects.
To do this, I relied on my more than 15 years of experience in the food industry, during which time I cross-trained in hot foods and bakeries. My personal preferences and decades as a consumer of snack items also played a role in how determinations were made.