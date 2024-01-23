The Only 2 Ingredients You Need For Luscious Fudge Cookies

Have you ever found yourself craving chocolate cookies, only to discover that you don't have all the ingredients on hand to make a batch? Or, perhaps you're short on time, and finding, gathering, and mixing all of the ingredients would take longer than you have to spare.

The next time that's your situation, know there's an easy solution to your dilemma – two-ingredient fudge cookies. These cookies are rich and chocolatey with a soft center, perfect for when you're hungry for something sweet. Better yet, they're made with two ingredients that are easy to get your hands on — semi-sweet chocolate chips and plain, nonfat Greek yogurt. Although these aren't no-bake cookies, they're still quick to put together in less than 30 minutes. Plus, thanks to the yogurt, the cookies have a tanginess that balances the deep chocolate flavor.

Now that you're intrigued and want to give these two-ingredient cookies a try, there are a couple of tips and tricks to be aware of. Once you've mastered two-ingredient cookies, there are several other desserts made with just two ingredients that are also easy to make and enjoy.