These Popular Grocery Store Foods Might Cost More In 2025

While many people are already struggling with high grocery prices, the looming tariffs proposed by the incoming presidential administration have many worried that costs may be even worse next year. While nothing is set in stone yet, the countries most likely to be hit with large tariffs are China, Mexico, and Canada. That means that all goods sent from those nations into the United States would likely see their prices rise, perhaps significantly, meaning that American consumers will need to spend more for many everyday items.

You may be wondering which groceries you should be the most concerned about, whether you want to stock up in advance of potential price hikes, or just mentally prepare yourself for the impending sticker shock. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the United States imports around 15% of its food from other countries, with Mexico and Canada accounting for a large percentage of that total, and China contributing a significant amount of agricultural products as well. We'll have to wait and see what actually happens next year, but here are some major grocery store items you may want to prepare to spend more on in 2025.