Make The Easiest No-Cook Chocolate Pudding With Just 2 Ingredients

Chocolate pudding is a classic dessert that can go well by itself, or become the key ingredient in a parfait or pie. While it's considered a simple dessert, traditional chocolate pudding is a deceptively involved recipe, and often includes ingredients (like egg yolks and heavy cream) that may not mesh well with certain diets or food allergies (such as veganism or lactose intolerance). The solution? A two-ingredient pudding recipe that is easier to make and just as delicious — and all you need is tofu and chocolate.

Yup, that's it! When soft tofu and melted chocolate are blended together, they create a creamy pudding that is packed with protein and requires no cooking time. Forget the cream and eggs used in traditional pudding — you'll save time and keep your guests happy with this simple recipe. Note that specific types of tofu and chocolate blend better than others, so be sure to look out for which ingredients are best. But once you've got the key ingredients and your favorite toppings, this recipe may as well be your new go-to.