Make The Easiest No-Cook Chocolate Pudding With Just 2 Ingredients
Chocolate pudding is a classic dessert that can go well by itself, or become the key ingredient in a parfait or pie. While it's considered a simple dessert, traditional chocolate pudding is a deceptively involved recipe, and often includes ingredients (like egg yolks and heavy cream) that may not mesh well with certain diets or food allergies (such as veganism or lactose intolerance). The solution? A two-ingredient pudding recipe that is easier to make and just as delicious — and all you need is tofu and chocolate.
Yup, that's it! When soft tofu and melted chocolate are blended together, they create a creamy pudding that is packed with protein and requires no cooking time. Forget the cream and eggs used in traditional pudding — you'll save time and keep your guests happy with this simple recipe. Note that specific types of tofu and chocolate blend better than others, so be sure to look out for which ingredients are best. But once you've got the key ingredients and your favorite toppings, this recipe may as well be your new go-to.
Tips for making two-ingredient chocolate pudding
Before making your pudding, you'll need to buy the right ingredients. Choice of chocolate boils down to your flavor preference. Choose semi-sweet or milk chocolate for a sweeter taste, and dark chocolate for a bit more punch. You can use either chocolate chips or bars. As far as tofu goes, you'll need to look for silken tofu, which is the softest type. Silken tofu blends easily, and has the smoothest texture, especially when combined with melted chocolate.
For this no-cook recipe, you'll want to drain your tofu and melt your chocolate before combining the two ingredients in a food processor. If the sweetness of the pudding isn't to your liking after it's all been blended, try adding raw honey or maple syrup for an extra dose of sugar. On the other hand, you can add salt to enhance the bitterness of the chocolate pudding as well.
Serving no-cook chocolate pudding
This pudding recipe is easily customizable; it's as simple as throwing a teaspoon of your favorite ingredient into the blender. To balance out the richness of the chocolate and tofu, try adding ingredients with strong flavors, like peanut butter, almond butter, or jam. You can also add classic toppings, such as whipped cream, fruit, or chopped nuts — but why not spice it up? Add a crunchier topping (like pretzel chunks) or stick to protein-heavy and vegan-friendly toppings (like cinnamon sugar or sweet roasted chickpeas).
You can also use your simple chocolate pudding in other dishes, like chocolate mousse pie. The two-ingredient pudding has a mousse-like consistency that makes it easily adaptable to pie recipes as a tasty filling. To stick with the no-bake theme, you can also use an easy, no-bake alternative pie crust made from wafers or cookies. This also helps keep to the diet-inclusive nature of the pudding.