The 14 Tastiest Costco Frozen Food Items To Throw In Your Air Fryer
If you are a regular Costco shopper, like I am, one of the perks of shopping there is the wide selection of frozen foods available. From breakfast items to appetizers to entrées, there is something available for virtually any meal you are preparing. And, while most of these can be cooked in a variety of ways, many of them are best when reheated in an air fryer.
I have recently discovered the virtues of using an air fryer, and, frankly, I'm practically unwilling to use any other appliance in the kitchen anymore. The air fryer is a de facto miniature convection oven that fits neatly onto your kitchen countertop and is quite easy to clean. They are also available with infrared technology, and this infrared air fryer from T-Fal has now become my go-to. It generally produces food that is moist and tender on the inside and crispy on the outside, which equals fantastic flavor and texture unmatched by the oven or microwave. While there is no shortage of frozen foods from Costco you can cook in the air fryer, these are my favorites.
1. Kirkland Signature Crispy French Fries
Among the best foods to reheat in the air fryer are french fries. If you have ever oven-baked frozen fries, they likely came out dry and lacking in that crispness that makes them so satiating. That said, heating up a vat of oil to fry them is labor-intensive and a mess to clean up, which is no less unappealing. The air fryer is the solution to your frozen french fry woes, and the ones from the Kirkland Signature brand are ideal candidates for your consideration.
What sets these fries apart from some of the other varieties is that they are not crinkle cut and they have a distinctly potato-forward flavor and texture. In fact, fans, like myself, often liken these to restaurant-quality fries, which is quite a compliment. When placed in a single layer in the air fryer, they develop a marvelous crunchy exterior, yet fluffy center, and they aren't greasy. For the best results, I recommend shaking the air fryer basket about halfway through the cooking process to ensure the fries crisp up evenly.
2. Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich
When it comes to breakfast, we are all looking for a quick, easy, affordable, and portable solution to get going in the morning. While stopping at a drive-thru is certainly convenient, it can get expensive to do every morning. A great alternative is to snag a package of Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches from the freezer section of Costco. You won't regret it.
In a head-to-head taste test, these sandwiches were not only better than the ones sold at Starbucks that are almost identical in composition, but they are infinitely cheaper too. But, there is one hitch in the giddy up: To get the best flavor and texture, these absolutely must be reheated in an air fryer.
When tossing these into the air fryer, pry the sandwiches in half and place them open-faced into the basket. This allows the interior to get cooked through while toasting up the croissant bun. I recommend making sure the egg patty stays on one half of the bun, while the cheese and bacon remain on the other half. This will allow the bacon to firm up, rather than remain floppy, and it will encourage the halves to stay put instead of flying around in the air fryer.
3. Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia
Frozen prepared seafood is an absolutely dynamite item to keep handy for a quick and easy meal on a busy weeknight. Among these, Costco has a number of options that perform well, but none are as flavorful, moist, and flaky when prepared in an air fryer as the Tortilla Crusted Tilapia fillets from the Sea Cuisine brand.
While I imagine these would be fine cooked in an oven, the air fryer gives them that extra something that pushes them over the edge. First, the tilapia itself, though farmed, is sustainably-sourced and ASC-certified, making it an option you can feel good about buying if you are concerned with the environment and animal husbandry. The quality of the fish is dynamite, with a mild flavor and tender texture that is often problematic with frozen fish.
Where these fillets truly shine is the crust, which is amplified by the unique technology of the air fryer. This crust, which is made from crushed corn tortilla chips, chipotle peppers, and garlic, develops a golden brown hue and a distinct crunchiness that really offsets the fish beautifully. Its flavor is notably spicy, yet has an element of acidity that helps the tilapia pop and burst in your mouth when you bite into it. By air frying, the crust does not get soggy on the bottom and the interior of the fish gets thoroughly cooked through.
4. Cuisine Adventures Spanakopita
Spanakopita are arguably one of my favorite appetizers to both make and eat, but they are incredibly time-consuming and labor-intensive to produce. The pre-assembled, ready-to-reheat ones from Cuisine Adventures are just the ticket when you are wanting that taste of Greece, but without the extra effort or hours of commitment.
Though not as flavorful as something made from scratch, these definitely deliver in the texture department, but only when reheated in the air fryer in a single layer. One thing many people, including myself, shy away from when it comes to spanakopita is how greasy they can be. Though that is yummy, it can sometimes weigh these down, making the phyllo dough soggy. Tossing them in the air fryer helps to crisp up the dough, while allowing the filling to stay relatively moist and tender, sans the extra butter or olive oil.
Additionally, despite the diminutive size of each appetizer, the ratio of filling-to-pastry is quite abundant, making each bite a well-rounded mouthful. Try serving these with one of the best store-bought tzatziki sauces or a drizzle of balsamic reduction to jazz them up.
5. Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites
If there's a pretzel or pretzel bites on a restaurant appetizer menu, I'm certain to order them. I'm a sucker for a chewy, salty pretzel, and making them from scratch requires way more of an investment in time and effort than I am willing to put in. For this reason, the Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites at Costco are a fantastic option for a special event when you are looking for something easy to reheat in an air fryer in a flash. The key is how the air fryer enhances the crust, giving it crunch and that quintessential toothsome center that a good pretzel should have.
This can often get lost in the oven and is almost impossible to achieve in a microwave. Though these pretzel bites come with a packet of salt and accompanying sauces, there are a couple of hacks worth exploring to help elevate them even further. I recommend brushing them with melted butter and sprinkling them with everything bagel seasoning for a boost of flavor. And, try serving them with some unorthodox sauces for fun, like a whipped feta dip, a spinach and artichoke dip, or a spicy horseradish sauce.
6. Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks
When it comes to appetizers, few items are as satiating as a plateful of gooey mozzarella sticks, and the ones from the Petite Cuisine brand available at Costco are both cost-effective and flavorful. In fact, I'd hazard to say they are as good as anything you might find at a restaurant, maybe even better. That said, when it comes to preparing mozzarella sticks, if the center is melted, but the exterior isn't nice and crunchy, the sticks tend to disintegrate and they are deflating, in both a literal and figurative sense.
This can often occur when reheating mozzarella sticks in the oven or microwave, and, while frying them in oil is a great way to get them crispy, who wants to deal with the mess and grease disposal? The solution to all your mozzarella stick woes is the air fryer. In fact, these mozzarella sticks are dynamite when prepared in the air fryer. Their crust becomes golden brown and crunchy, while the center is perfectly oozy. Serve these with some Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce, and you have yourself a top-notch app or snack.
7. Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp
If you are a fan of popcorn shrimp, Costco has exactly the thing for you. The Breaded Panko Shrimp from the Kirkland Signature brand is a fantastic and affordable appetizer that can easily feed a crowd for a get-together. These sizable shrimp are coated in a light panko breading that is not overwhelming and is well-seasoned. The shrimp are moist and flavorful, and because they are tail-on, they are easy to grab and go.
While you can pop these onto a baking sheet and reheat them in the oven, that would be a mistake, as they have a tendency to get soggy on the bottom when baked. A better way to reheat these shrimp is to toss them in a single layer in an air fryer. Doing so will ensure they are evenly crisped up on the top and bottom, though you will have to cook these in a few batches if you are planning to make the whole package. That said, they reheat quite quickly and don't need to be monitored while in the air fryer, so you can set and forget them. Serve these with your favorite store-bought tartar sauce or a basic cocktail sauce.
8. Kirkland Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks
The Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks from the Kirkland Signature Brand are a perennial favorite among regular Costco shoppers. These nugget-like, chicken-y chunks are often compared to those you can find at popular fast food eateries in quality and taste, with some even claiming they are better than those available from the iconic Chick-fil-A, but they are infinitely more budget-friendly. They are made from all-white meat chicken breast pieces and encased in a flavorful, yet not overwhelming breading.
Again, while these can be reheated in the oven, the air fryer is far more effective at producing moist chicken, while retaining a crust that is uniformly brown and crunchy around the entire nugget. I recommend not overloading the air fryer with these and shaking the basket halfway through to ensure even cooking. These nuggets are fantastic served with ranch dressing or a Japanese barbecue sauce, like Mr. Yoshida's.
9. Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings
Whether you are prepping for a quick weeknight meal or gathering supplies for Superbowl Sunday, chicken wings are a staple that you might want to start grabbing from the freezer section at Costco. The Take Out Crispy variety from Foster Farms is a fantastic option that has shoppers falling in love with their air fryers. Not only are they infinitely cheaper than actual takeout from any popular chain restaurant, they are just as tasty, if not better.
The key to these wings that make them work so well in the air fryer is that they are not pre-sauced; they can be tossed into the air fryer as-is and crisped up to perfection before adding the sauce of your choice. Though the instructions don't specify this, it can be helpful to rotate these wings halfway through the cooking process to guarantee even cooking. It is also advisable to tack on the added cooking time to crisp these up to perfection. While a packet of buffalo sauce is included, you'll probably need more than that to serve alongside the four pounds of chicken contained in the package.
10. Kirkland Signature Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod
Finding a gluten-free option for breaded seafood that actually tastes good, yet has a nicely textured crust, is quite a challenge. I have sampled a fair share of duds and can say with some authority that the Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod from the Kirkland Signature brand is among the best I've tasted.
This product is made from wild-caught, sustainably-sourced cod, which is a plus. The fillets are moist, flaky, and flavorful. But, perhaps the greatest triumph of these is the breading, with a caveat. Having sampled these made in both a conventional oven and an air fryer, I can attest that the breading had a tendency to get soggy when prepared in the former.
It didn't shine until tossed into an air fryer, where it had a chance to crisp up uniformly. When it did, it was toasty and rife with the quintessential elements of the everything bagel seasoning. It was also a perfect ratio of fish-to-breading. Not overwhelming, yet enough to coat the fish adequately. This frozen seafood option from Costco will be appreciated by anyone, regardless of whether or not they need to eat gluten free.
11. Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp
One of my favorite items to order when at a Japanese restaurant is tempura-style shrimp and veggies. The light, flaky tempura batter is distinctive from traditional breading, making it a more delicate coating that doesn't dominate the ingredient encased within it. While you can certainly make your own tempura shrimp, the process can be labor-intensive and the clean up is a pain. That's why I love the Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp from Costco.
These shrimp are quite large and meaty. They have a delightful sweet flavor and retain their moist texture, rather than getting rubbery. The tempura batter is ample, yet not overpowering. Though they can be oven-baked or fried, the air fryer is definitely the way to go with these shrimp. This produces a dish that is crisp, yet not as greasy as tempura often can be, which is a plus in my book. And, again, it prevents the bottom of the shrimp from getting moisture-logged. These shrimp come with a packet of soy dipping sauce that is reminiscent of a teriyaki sauce, which pairs really well with the crisp shrimp.
12. Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes
If there was ever a grocery store item with a cult following it would be the Chicken Bakes from the Kirkland Signature brand. These cheesy, chicken-y, Caesar dressing-stuffed pastry delights got their start as a staple offering at the popular Costco food court. They became so beloved that Costco developed a frozen version that members could take home.
While the flavor of these may not be exactly like the food court one, the texture can be quite comparable with the assistance of an air fryer. The key to getting that crisp crust and melty texture is just the right amount of time in the convection-style cooking modality that the air fryer provides, which is approximately 15 minutes at about 385 degrees F, depending on the model.
To enhance the flavor of these chicken bakes, try brushing them with some additional Caesar dressing before air frying them. This will give them a zestier, cheesier flair that is more comparable to the ones made in the food court.
13. Sukhi's Potato and Peas Samosas
If you have never eaten a samosa, you are in for a treat. Costco offers a delightful variety that are produced by the family-owned brand Sukhi's. These savory, flaky, triangle-shaped pastries are filled with a well-spiced potato and pea mixture. They are quite ample in size and come with a fantastic cilantro dipping sauce that perfectly accentuates these appetizers.
Unlike restaurant-made samosas, which can be quite greasy, these are refreshingly light and crispy. That said, when reheated in a conventional oven, the filling can easily dry out. The solution is to use the air fryer. Not only does the air fryer produce a more crackly crust, it helps seal in the moisture of the filling, making this a fantastic appetizer to bust out for an impromptu gathering. Just make sure not to overload the air fryer with too many at a time, and flip them halfway through the cooking process to ensure even cooking. While these are great with the enclosed cilantro sauce, you might want to whip up a batch of refreshing cucumber raita as an accompaniment to round things out.
14. La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets
If you are looking for a grown-up, bougie spin on a hot pocket, look no further than the Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets from the La Boulangerie brand, which are sold in the freezer section at Costco. Each croissant-like, buttery pastry is filled with slices of smoky ham and melty swiss cheese. Though these could use a hint more filling, they are certainly fantastic for a quick meal or snack. That said, they are not particularly exciting when reheated in the microwave, where they never quite crisp up and get somewhat soggy.
The only way to do justice to the pastry crust is to toss these into the air fryer. As they cook, the pastry will crisp and puff up, allowing the layers of flaky dough to reach its maximum potential. While I wouldn't call these as good as homemade, they are certainly a great addition to your regular Costco rotation if you have an air fryer.