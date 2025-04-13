We Tried 7 Store-Bought Tzatziki Sauces And Only One Actually Tastes Homemade

It's winning flavor comes down to the ingredients used in Boar's Head tzatziki Greek yogurt dip. The first ingredient listed is Greek yogurt, followed simply by cucumber, salt, dill, and garlic (plus a couple of natural preservatives). That's pretty consistent with how someone would make an easy homemade tzatziki — save for a splash of extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon juice.

Traditionally, authentic tzatziki was made with strained sheep or goat's milk yogurt, giving it even more tang and a super thick consistency. Greek yogurt has a thicker texture and tangier taste than plain yogurt, which is why it's ideal for making tzatziki.

Users on Reddit agree that Boar's Head tzatziki is the best on the market, with one one user saying: "Boar's Head Tzatziki: I dare you to find a creamier dip/dressing for 30 calories per [2 tablespoons]." Another user chimed in, "I love this tzatziki! So creamy and flavorful. I use it as a spread for pita bread or in pita sandwiches." Whether you've picked up some Boar's Head Greek yogurt dip or made tzatziki yourself, it's the perfect match for flavorful Greek food like sheet pan gyros or lamb kebabs.

