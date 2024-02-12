The Frozen Wings Costco Shoppers Are Loving In The Air Fryer

Costco's Foster Farms offers many options for flavorful and impressive selections of chicken wings. From original to buffalo, the warehouse has a wide selection for shoppers to try at home. One shopper noted on Reddit the appearance of Korean Barbecue, which inspired a flurry of opinions on the thread. Though popular, the flavor isn't the only aspect that has consumers buzzing. Many recommended one cooking appliance to bring the chicken delight to the next level.

"I have had this brand in 'original' wings and they're great in the air fryer, taste like wings you'd get from a restaurant," posted u/JacedFaced. The bags include sauces separately in packets, which makes the wings quite versatile. You can use the sauce provided or make your own to please everyone in the household. Many posters recommended varying recommendations that revolved around cooking the tasty morsels.

"In the air fryer I do 380 for about 20 minutes and then 425 for another 10," u/Visible_Ad_309 remarked. "They end up actually crispy and quite good." Reddit appeared to support this comment so implicitly that it was allegedly the poster's highest-rated. Air fryers have risen in popularity in recent years, mostly for convenience, but this seems to indicate that this confidence in the method is not misplaced.