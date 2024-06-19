The Ultimate Ranking Of Store-Bought Tartar Sauce

I'll give Primal Kitchen's tartar sauce one thing — it's certainly unique. It's barely recognizable as tartar sauce at all with its thin, watery consistency. I had to shake it up quite a lot, because the avocado oil had visibly separated into a pool at the top of the container. I expected it to thicken, but it was still very runny, pouring out of the jar like soup. What struck me at first taste was salt, and lots of it. This is by far the saltiest sauce of the bunch. Now of course, sauce isn't meant to be eaten on its own, so I gave it the benefit of the doubt, thinking it might be more balanced with food.

But after trying it with fried shrimp, calamari, and fries, I was even more confused. The salad dressing-like texture dripped off of everything, so it doesn't work as a dip. You can't get enough to stick to really add any flavor, except for a bit of the aforementioned salt. There's a little bit of black pepper that showed up in a few bites, but other than that, it was like I didn't dip into anything at all. I suppose if this is your only option due to dietary restrictions (it's keto diet, paleo diet, and Whole 30-friendly) it may be worth checking out, but don't expect a traditional tartar sauce. Take note: You can get two or three of most of the better bottles on this list for the same price as this one.