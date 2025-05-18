18 Must-Try Food Items To Buy Your First Time At Costco
For those of us who have been frequenting Costco for years, we take for granted the fact that we know where things are and what foods we should always buy there. But, think back to the very first time you stepped foot into Costco. Do you recall that intense sense of overwhelm that came from the sheer scope of it all? From the size of the packaging to the number of different items on display, Costco can be mind-boggling for a newbie.
That's why I thought it would be helpful to provide Costco novices a bit of a primer on the must-try food items to buy there on their first visit. From staples, like olive oil and maple syrup, to specialty items, like San Marzano tomatoes and imported Australian lamb chops, Costco has an array of products that make shopping there such a great value and experience.
1. Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
If you are a regular user of extra virgin olive oil, it can be a challenge to find one that is of the highest quality and the real deal. Extra virgin olive oil is uniquely susceptible to being falsified. Many brands cut corners, like mixing lower quality oils with olive oil or failing to adhere to rigorous production standards. Not so with the variety from the Kirkland Signature brand.
This USDA organic extra virgin olive oil is genuine, certified by Bureau Veritas, a third party organization that tests and inspects products to verify quality, safety, and authenticity. Additionally, in a head-to-head ranking of all the Kirkland Signature brand olive oils sold at Costco, this one was hands down the winner for value and taste, having a rich, fruity, smooth, and lightly spicy flavor that is mild enough for all culinary applications.
2. Kirkland Signature Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano Straveccho
Another product that is highly susceptible to fraud is Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Most consumers are unaware of what the real deal should look or taste like, much less what to search for on the label to guarantee authenticity. Additionally, actual Parmigiano Reggiano is typically cost-prohibitive for most households to keep on hand. This is what makes the Kirkland Signature variety sold at Costco such an incredible find.
This cheese is sold in shredded format, wedges, and by the wheel at a cost that is a fraction of the price of most authentic Parmigiano Reggiano. Aged for over 24 months, this cheese is produced according to DOP standards, which is verified by the red and yellow label stamped onto the packaging. It has a robust, nutty, sharp flavor and that quintessential crumbly texture that melts on your tongue.
3. Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter
If you are a fan of Kerrygold butter, but don't want to spend an arm and a leg to buy it, Costco's Kirkland Signature brand grass-fed butter is going to be a product you want to snag. This butter is produced in New Zealand from 95% grass-fed milk. It only comes in salted varieties, which may not be suitable for all your baking needs, but is dynamite for cooking and spreading on toast.
What makes grass-fed butter so desirable is its impressive nutrient content. Grass-fed butter typically contains higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA). It also boasts a robust flavor, a vibrant yellow hue, and a richer, more velvety texture. This variety, in particular, has an almost cheesy quality, which makes it especially well-suited for rich sauces.
4. Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Ribeye Roast Boneless
While the bulk selection of steaks at Costco may seem like a great buy for a big family, you may want to think twice about purchasing them, especially if you prefer to consume your meat medium-rare. Many of the pre-cut steaks at Costco are blade-tenderized, a technique that involves using a machine that is fashioned with needle-like prongs to permeate the meat and break down any dense muscle fibers. This process can result in cross-contamination and the spread of pathogens, necessitating that the meat be cooked more thoroughly for safety.
A safer and cheaper alternative is to purchase whole roasts and butcher them yourself. The Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Boneless Ribeye Roast is one you should definitely add to your cart. Not only is the meat of superior quality, you won't likely find cheaper boneless ribeye steaks anywhere and you can cut the steaks to whatever thickness you like.
5. Kirkland Signature Lamb Loin Chops, Australian
Another Costco meat you should definitely buy on your first trip there are the Kirkland Signature Lamb Loin Chops. Lamb tends to be one of those gourmet items people usually only order when at a fancy restaurant because it can be cost-prohibitive and most people don't know how to cook it so that it doesn't come out tasting gamey or dry.
Not only are these lamb chops a great value, they are incredibly easy to cook, regardless of skill level. Australian lamb is raised sustainably and with the highest regard for animal welfare. The meat is typically less assertive in flavor and has a more delicate texture. These thick-cut, bone-in loin chops, which are the sheep equivalent to a t-bone steak, are even easier to cook, as they allow for a properly seared crust without overcooking the meat.
6. Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia
If you are searching for a quick and easy meal to keep on hand for a busy weeknight, frozen, prepared fish and seafood is always a great thing to stock up on at Costco. While there are a number of fabulous options there, one that really stands out is the Tortilla Crusted Tilapia from the Sea Cuisine brand.
This product is sold in 2 pound packages and the tilapia fillets reheat quickly in an air fryer or the oven. The tilapia used in this product is farmed, but sustainably-sourced and ASC certified. It is sweet, tender, and flaky, without a marked fishiness. Where this product really shines is the breading, which is made from corn tortilla chips, chipotle peppers, and garlic. It is crisp, slightly spicy, and has a notable acidity that complements the tilapia perfectly.
7. Island Way Sorbet
If you haven't been a regular shopper at Costco, you likely will not be familiar with Island Way Sorbet. These tropical-inspired sorbets are packaged in eco-friendly shells and peels made from real fruit. They are a seasonal item that fans on social media are obsessed with, and for good reason.
We had a chance to taste and rank these frozen treats and were enamored with them. Not only are these sorbets visually stunning, they are made from high quality ingredients and come in unique flavors, like Jammin Caribbean Pina Colada, Passion Orange, and Chocolate Coconut. These sweet treats are silky, creamy, and luxurious, with just enough sweetness to make them satisfying without being cloying. They are a must-buy if you are visiting Costco for the first time this Spring or Summer.
8. Mr. Yoshida's Gourmet Sauce
When it comes to cult favorites, few items sold at Costco enjoy quite the following that Mr. Yoshida's Gourmet Sauce does. This Japanese-style barbecue sauce all but disappeared from store shelves for years after the brand was acquired by Heinz in 2000. In 2024, the beloved condiment reappeared at Costco after Yoshida Foods International bought it back.
What sets this sauce apart from others is its bold flavor and velvety texture. Rich with umami-notes and a distinctive sweet, yet salty, flavor, this sauce is almost like a cross between a teriyaki sauce and tempura dipping sauce. It can be used as a marinade or as an accompaniment for virtually anything, from appetizers to entrées to side dishes. And, the best part is, you aren't likely to run out, since this sauce is sold in huge jugs or two packs, depending on the Costco you frequent.
9. Trü Frü Nature's Strawberries Hyper-Chilled in White and Milk Chocolate
If you aren't familiar with the Trü Frü brand of fruit snacks, you should be. Trü Frü has developed a line of hyper-chilled and hyper-dried chocolate-covered fruit that is to die for. All of the fruit used for these snacks is picked fresh, at the height of its ripeness, and flash-frozen before being enrobed in chocolate and either dried or chilled. Since these fruit snacks are somewhat addictive, it is fortunate that Costco sells them in bulk packages.
While Costco currently only has the Nature's Strawberries Hyper-Chilled in White and Milk Chocolate variety for sale, this is a worthwhile investment for a new shopper to Costco. Each piece of strawberry is impossibly sweet and retains its firm texture despite being frozen. The ratio of chocolate-to-fruit is perfectly balanced, allowing the fruit to shine without overshadowing it. The only bummer is that they don't carry more varieties at Costco.
10. Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich
Many of us are in a hurry in the morning, so going through the drive-through for a cup of coffee and a quick bite is convenient. That said, it can get expensive, especially if you are frequenting Starbucks. The Kirkland Signature brand has a solution for even the busiest among us that won't break the bank and tastes as good, if not better, than anything you can buy at Starbucks.
The Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich is sold at Costco in an 8-count package for a fraction of the cost of what you'd pay for a comparable number of similar sandwiches at the popular coffee chain. And, despite the value, these sandwiches deliver in the flavor and texture department. Made from a quality croissant-like bun, cage-free eggs, applewood smoked bacon, and cheese, these sandwiches cook up in minutes in an air fryer and are easy to enjoy on the go.
11. Garden Lites Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas
If you are looking for a healthy, yet flavorful, item to serve for a brunch or as an appetizer at a gathering, you'll want to snag a box of Garden Lites Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas from the frozen foods aisle at Costco. These cupcake-like, snack-sized, mini frittatas are absolutely dynamite and a fantastic value.
Each package contains 20 servings, which are quickly reheated in the oven or air fryer. They are made from cage-free egg whites, mozzarella cheese, spinach, peppers, and onions. Not only are these frittatas light and fluffy, they are perfectly seasoned, having just enough salt to make the veggies pop, but not so much that they taste like a salt lick. I cannot recommend these highly enough. As a professional chef, I'd have no problem serving these to guests and announcing proudly that I got them at Costco.
12. Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza
Frozen pizza is a must-have item for any busy household to keep on hand for a quick and easy meal on a weeknight. While there is no shortage of varieties available at Costco, the pepperoni pizza from the Kirkland Signature brand is the one I would recommend snagging on your first visit to the retailer.
Each package contains four thin-crust pizzas that are designed to serve four people apiece. That said, in my humble opinion, you likely won't get more than two servings out of one pizza, especially if you are serving adults with a hearty appetize. Despite this, these are still a great value. The crust on these remains crisp and doesn't get soggy, which is often an issue with frozen, thin-crust pizza. And, the manufacturers don't skimp on toppings. These pizzas are loaded with quality pepperoni and gooey cheese.
13. Kirkland Signature Super Premium Ice Cream
If your family loves ice cream, you are in for a treat. Costco makes some of the best vanilla ice cream around. Just ask the throngs of fans gushing about this stuff across social media and on message boards, like Reddit. This vanilla ice cream, which is purportedly made for the Kirkland Signature brand by Humboldt Creamery located in California, is produced from quality, rBST-free milk and other all-natural ingredients.
Value aside, this ice cream is lauded for its impossibly rich and thick texture. It also has a sweet, yet not cloying, taste that appeals to purists who want the vanilla to be the star. That said, if you like an airier, more whipped cream-like ice cream, this may not be the product for you. For my money, however, it is a winner.
14. Kirkland Signature San Marzano Tomatoes
If you are a fan of making your own homemade tomato sauce or soup from-scratch, there's nothing better for this purpose than high quality, authentic, canned San Marzano tomatoes. San Marzanos are known for having thin skins, a meaty texture, a sweet flavor-profile, and fewer seeds than other tomato varieties, making them especially well-suited for cooking. Unfortunately, finding real ones can be a challenge. Like olive oil and parmesan cheese, San Marzano-like tomatoes are often passed off as the real deal.
Fortunately, the ones from the Kirkland Signature brand sold at Costco take the guesswork out of this for you. These tomatoes are labeled with both the red and yellow DOP seal as well as the Consorzio San Marzano number stamped onto the can. These tomatoes come in a 3-pack of 28-ounce cans, which is extremely affordable for these tomatoes.
15. Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup
If you are a maple syrup snob, as am I, you cannot do much better than the variety sold under the Kirkland Signature brand at Costco. This maple syrup is certified USDA organic, 100% Pure Grade A Amber Rich syrup. It is sold in one liter plastic jugs that are ideal for storage and it is far more cost-effective than syrups of similar quality available elsewhere.
Unlike pancake syrup, real maple syrup is subject to strict standards that are regulated by the USDA. Grade A syrup should have no more than 68.9 percent solids content by weight, be uniform in color, have a consistent flavor and aroma, and be free of damage, cloudiness, turbidity, sediment, or any other potential contaminants. Not only does this syrup deliver, it has a rich maple flavor that is elegant and sweet, though perhaps not as intensely-flavored as others. It also has a slightly more viscous texture that is fantastic for pancakes, waffles, and French toast.
16. Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto
While there is certainly nothing quite like homemade pesto produced with freshly picked basil from the garden, the next best thing may be the one made by the Kirkland Signature brand that is available at Costco. This pesto comes in a 22-ounce jar and packs a ton of flavor for the price.
If I'm honest, I'm not usually a fan of store-bought pesto. Most of the time I find the flavor to be bitter, overly astringent, and they don't do a good enough job of puréeing the ingredients, leaving chunks of nuts and stringy bits of basil stems strewn throughout the sauce. This one is completely different. Made from imported Genovese basil, this stuff tastes fresh and well-balanced, and has a delightful texture that is ideal for any use. That said, it does have a tendency to spoil rather quickly, so you will want to transfer it into ice cube trays for long-term storage if you don't plan on using it promptly.
17. Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken
If you haven't heard of the legendary Kirkland Signature brand rotisserie chicken available at Costco, you have likely been living under a rock. Some folks maintain their membership just to retain access to these ready-to-eat birds, and for good reason. Despite occasional hiccups, these rotisserie chickens have a consistent reputation for quality, value, and freshness. In fact, they are so popular that Costco often runs out of them.
Each bird weighs 3 pounds on average and sells for around $5.00 apiece. The meat is tender, juicy, and flavorful, with breasts that are large enough to easily feed two to three people. The seasoning used on these rotisserie chickens is gluten-free, MSG-free, and contains no artificial flavorings or preservatives. Its flavor is well-balanced without being too salty or bland. The only decision you will need to make when it comes to buying this chicken is how many to bring home, as they can easily be broken down and frozen for future meals.
18. Pure Vanilla Extract
If you are an avid baker, you will definitely want to stock up on vanilla extract on your first visit to Costco. This vanilla is so good that even professional bakers can't get enough of it. Not only is it a high quality vanilla extract, it is extremely affordable, at around $14.00 for a 16 fluid ounce bottle.
Vanilla is among the more expensive commodities out there owing to the vulnerability of and limited growing region of vanilla beans. With climate change and tariffs on imports threatening supply, vanilla extract is poised to become even more expensive in the coming months and years. Fortunately, if stored properly in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight, vanilla extract can last almost indefinitely, so now may be the time for you to stock up on a few bottles to keep on hand for a rainy baking day.
How we selected the must-try food items to buy at Costco
As a professional chef and longtime Costco member, I possess the knowledge base and experience to give new members a holistic approach to the wealth of products available there. My goal in assembling this list is to appeal to those needing everyday items as well as those seeking out novelty items that they might want to bust out for a special occasion.
I also wanted to focus on a few items that are either unique to Costco or are sold in unique sizes or varieties there. Many of these are seasonal or only available at certain Costco locations. As with any store, each branch stocks products it knows it can sell at that specific location. If you see a product you are interested in trying, you may be able to order it online or request your nearest store to stock it for you.