18 Must-Try Food Items To Buy Your First Time At Costco

For those of us who have been frequenting Costco for years, we take for granted the fact that we know where things are and what foods we should always buy there. But, think back to the very first time you stepped foot into Costco. Do you recall that intense sense of overwhelm that came from the sheer scope of it all? From the size of the packaging to the number of different items on display, Costco can be mind-boggling for a newbie.

That's why I thought it would be helpful to provide Costco novices a bit of a primer on the must-try food items to buy there on their first visit. From staples, like olive oil and maple syrup, to specialty items, like San Marzano tomatoes and imported Australian lamb chops, Costco has an array of products that make shopping there such a great value and experience.