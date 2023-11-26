The Reason Why Your Local Costco Runs Out Of Rotisserie Chicken So Often

If you think Costco runs out of rotisserie chicken because the employees don't work fast enough, then you'd be dead wrong. In addition to high-quality finds sold in bulk, the big-box retailer is known for its plump and juicy rotisserie chickens. But alas, sometimes you reach the deli counter only to find the warmer empty. You might be wondering, why aren't they making more chicken?

Well, instead of blaming the Costco employees, a deli worker in the Costco subreddit asks members to please keep a few things in mind. For one, management expects them to predict the number of chickens they'll sell in two hours (so that the chicken doesn't sit for too long) and may "get mad" if they overproduce. The employee says, "This is one of the main reasons why we may run out so often. This is very difficult to do and an inefficient process." A shortage of help could be another issue. According to the overworked employee, "There is only one of me for chicken, wings, and ribs." They go on to say they "drink over 5 energy drinks every 8 hours" just to try and keep up with the workload. Speed is not the issue. It's more the lack of workers. (Side note: Redditors responded with justifiable concern over the consumption of that many energy drinks in one day).