9 Meats You Should And 5 You Shouldn't Buy From Costco And Why

As a professional chef, I take the quality of the meat I cook with seriously and have often relied on Costco to supply my kitchen. From its healthy selection of USDA prime beef to its vast meat department, this big box chain excels at providing the highest quality at the best value.

That said, there are some caveats. Not all of the meat at Costco is superior, and, occasionally, the prices aren't better than those at your local grocery store or butcher shop. What's more, if you do not have the freezer space for storage or know how to process larger cuts into smaller ones, it may not be the best place for you to obtain your meat.

For those who do have the freezer capacity, are serving a large crowd, and are willing to put in a little extra effort, the potential savings and excellence of the products in the Costco meat department are worth investigating. I am here to share my expertise with you to help you find those meats you should buy and those you shouldn't the next time you visit your neighborhood Costco.