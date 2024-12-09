6 Kirkland Olive Oils, Ranked Worst To Best
Among the many cult-favorite Costco foods you need to add to your cart on your next shopping trip is a bottle of Kirkland Signature olive oil. But, before you do, you might want to read this, as there is more than one type of olive oil available from Costco's store-brand. In fact, there are several, prompting us to wonder which one is worth stocking up on.
When it comes to this staple, there are plenty of mediocre products out there. While some brands lack quality and integrity in sourcing, you can be sure that this is not the case with any of the olive oil sold under the Kirkland Signature brand label. Though they are more affordable than other brands, there is a reason Kirkland Signature products are so cheap. Ultimately, it comes down to a ton of research and development and the ability to sell in bulk, which guarantees more sales.
To help you determine which Kirkland Signature olive oils you should buy, I sampled them all, slurping and swishing them across my palate to determine which one reigned supreme. For more information on how I decided on the best one, read to the end of this ranking. But, buyer beware, make sure you keep in mind the HALT acronym when storing these bulk containers of olive oil. It'll help preserve that high quality so that you can maximize your money's worth.
6. Kirkland Signature Olive Oil
At the bottom of this ranking of Kirkland Signature brand offerings is the regular pure olive oil. Before delving into why this ranked last, it is important to state that none of the oils sold under the Kirkland Signature brand are inferior; they all have their merits and can be used for different purposes. That said, this domestically-produced one is the least complex of the bunch and it is slightly more limited in its uses.
For those wondering what the difference is between regular and extra-virgin olive oil, the latter is made using the purest method. Extra-virgin olive oil is cold-pressed, meaning the pulverized fruit is never heated beyond 81.9 degrees F to extract the oil. Regular olive oil is produced using a combination of refined and extra virgin olive oils, that are extracted through chemical and heat methods. This process creates a pure product, but one that is more muted in flavor.
This is evident from the moment you open the container, as the aroma of this lighter-hued oil is very mild, with slight hints of nuttiness. The flavor, while smooth and buttery, has a hint of a toasty undernote, but not much else by way of nuance. Though this oil would be great for cooking, it would be less suitable for raw applications, such as salad dressing, finishing a dish, or dipping fresh bread.
5. Kirkland Signature 100% Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Next to last on this ranking of Kirkland Signature olive oils is the extra-virgin one from Spain. This cold-pressed oil is ideal for serving as-is or for use in cooking, making it a more utilitarian option than the regular olive oil. Though its smoke point is lower than that of regular olive oil, which ranges between 390 and 470 degrees F, it can sustain temperatures between 350 and 410 degrees F, which is more than sufficient for higher heat cooking methods, like frying.
While olive oil is often mixed, using grapes from multiple countries to help meet the demand for this staple, in this case, the fruit used is sourced from Spain, which makes a difference in its overall characteristics. Most Spanish olive oil is more distinctly yellow in hue versus Italian oil, which tends to be greener. This is a direct result of the consistent temperate climate of the country. Additionally, Spanish olive oil generally has a more intense, fruity, and nutty flavor compared with Italian ones.
This oil is fairly consistent with these generalities. It does have a robust aroma with distinct fruity notes. Its color is darker and more yellow than most of the Italian olive oils I sampled. And, its flavor, though a touch earthy, was notably nuttier with vibrant fruit under notes. What it lacked was some of the peppery, slightly bitter notes that I happen to prefer in a well-rounded olive oil.
4. Kirkland Signature 100% Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Next on this ranking of olive oils from the Kirkland Signature brand is 100% Italian Extra Virgin. As noted earlier, olive oil is often made from fruit sourced from multiple countries due to the high demand for this consumable. This oil is made from 100% Italian-grown fruit, which is traceable from farm-to-bottle. For those seeking a quality, authentic Italian olive oil at an affordable price, this is a great option.
Though the color of this oil was less verdant and more on the yellowish side than you might anticipate, its aroma and flavor are distinctly Italian in characteristics. The scent is intense, with significant peppery, yet fruity, notes that waft up into your nostrils at first sniff. This aroma only enhances the flavor, which is quite zesty, grassy, and herbaceous. As you swirl the oil across your tongue, every one of your taste receptors is activated, with the pepperiness lingering all the way down your throat as you swallow the oil.
Where complexity is the name of the game, this oil performs beautifully. The primary reason it didn't rank higher was that I found the pepperiness to be somewhat assertive. This is a very intensely-flavored oil that would likely mellow when heated, but might be a little too heady for some palates when consumed as-is.
3. Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Terra Di Bari Bitonto P.D.O.
Landing at No. 3 on this ranking of Kirkland Signature olive oils is the Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Terra Di Bari Bitonto P.D.O. This is a unique oil in that it is a single-origin oil that has been granted geographic indication designation signaling quality and consistency in production, from harvest to pressing to bottling.
The primary difference between blended and single-origin olive oil comes down to aroma, flavor, and traceability, all of which can be likened to sourcing a fine bottle of wine from a particular winery or vineyard. The unique terroir, which encompasses the climate, soil, and growing conditions that are specific to a region, can be tasted in the oil, making each bottle a one-of-a-kind experience.
This particular oil hails from the southernmost part of Italy, known as Puglia. The region, which encompasses the heel of the proverbial Italian boot, is known for its warm Mediterranean climate and distinctive Cima di Bitonto and Coratina olive varieties. These produce an oil that is delicately floral in aroma and has a light, yellowish-green hue. The taste is quite grassy, with a hint of bitterness that lingers on the palate. This option is best suited for use as a finishing or dipping oil for a fine-quality, freshly-baked loaf of bread.
2. Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Val Di Mazara P.D.O.
The Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Val Di Mazara P.D.O. from the Kirkland Signature brand ranks at No. 2. This is another single-origin oil that enjoys geographic indication designation. It hails from a town located in southwestern Sicily. The oil that comes from this region is sourced from predominantly three cultivars of olives, namely the Biancolilla, Nocellara del Belice, and Cerasuola varieties. Each of these lends distinct aroma and flavor notes to produce an oil that is exceptionally complex and delicate.
Its aroma is light, bright, and rich in floral elements that awaken your taste buds. The color of this oil is light amber with a slightly greenish tinge that is redolent of the verdant olives from which it is pressed. Its flavor is markedly grassy with just a hint of bitterness underlying the earthy notes. It is far less piquant, with just a mellow heat underscoring the herbaceous qualities.
While this oil is also best suited for use as-is atop a bowl of spaghetti with homemade marinara sauce or drizzled over fresh tomatoes for the ultimate caprese salad, it does have other applications that you might want to consider. Since olive oil is the star of a focaccia with red onion, asiago, and thyme recipe, this would be a great candidate, with its floral qualities helping to accentuate the abundant fresh thyme.
1. Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
The winner of best olive oil from the Kirkland Signature brand is its Organic Extra Virgin variety. What sets this Costco olive oil apart from other brands is its cost, quantity, and superior quality. While there are many oils out there claiming to be extra virgin, many will skimp on quality by cutting their product with more affordable oils to help reduce costs. This is not the case with this oil, which is both a bargain and tastes incredible.
The aroma of this oil is almost sweet compared with all of the others I sampled. There is a slightly fruity and nutty undertone that shines through, making it intensely appealing. The color of this oil is a darker, yellowish hue, which may, in part, have to do with where the olives were grown, though there is no indication on the label as to where they were sourced. That said, this oil is certified organic, which may be an added bonus for some consumers.
Ultimately, the final verdict comes down to taste. This is an oil that is rich, toasty, and is incredibly smooth. There is a spicy finish that lingers on the tongue and throat, but is not so intense as to overwhelm the palate. This oil would be equally as functional for use in cooking as it would be in raw applications, such as salad dressings, finishing dishes, or dunking hunks of bread into.
How we ranked Kirkland Signature olive oil
When it comes to olive oil, I consider myself something of an expert. I am a professional chef who owned and ran a restaurant that specialized in predominantly Mediterranean-inspired cuisine for nearly 18 years. This translates to cooking with a ton of olive oil. I used to regularly purchase olive oil in bulk from Costco to supply my restaurant. That said, I had not done a side-by-side taste test of all the varieties the warehouse store carries, so I decided I was just the right candidate to tackle this challenging task.
When it comes to judging the quality of olive oil, there are a number of characteristics you can use to determine if you have something good versus something mediocre. Perhaps the single biggest issue with olive oil is rancidity. Beyond checking the dates on the bottles, you will want to ensure the oil has been stored properly to minimize the potential for rancidity. You can quickly ascertain this by smell and taste. Oil that is past its prime will smell and taste something like rancid nuts or crayons.
Beyond this, the ideal flavor of olive oil may be somewhat up to individual interpretation. Some people prefer highly floral, fruity, pungent oils, while others enjoy something more smooth and slightly nutty. For my money, I am fond of having both on hand, preferring the subtler oils for cooking or dressings, while using the more pungent ones for dipping or finishing dishes with a splash of flavor.