6 Kirkland Olive Oils, Ranked Worst To Best

Among the many cult-favorite Costco foods you need to add to your cart on your next shopping trip is a bottle of Kirkland Signature olive oil. But, before you do, you might want to read this, as there is more than one type of olive oil available from Costco's store-brand. In fact, there are several, prompting us to wonder which one is worth stocking up on.

When it comes to this staple, there are plenty of mediocre products out there. While some brands lack quality and integrity in sourcing, you can be sure that this is not the case with any of the olive oil sold under the Kirkland Signature brand label. Though they are more affordable than other brands, there is a reason Kirkland Signature products are so cheap. Ultimately, it comes down to a ton of research and development and the ability to sell in bulk, which guarantees more sales.

To help you determine which Kirkland Signature olive oils you should buy, I sampled them all, slurping and swishing them across my palate to determine which one reigned supreme. For more information on how I decided on the best one, read to the end of this ranking. But, buyer beware, make sure you keep in mind the HALT acronym when storing these bulk containers of olive oil. It'll help preserve that high quality so that you can maximize your money's worth.