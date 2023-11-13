Nine Island Way Sorbet Flavors Ranked

Island Way Sorbet produces some of the most luxurious frozen treats out there. Each hand-crafted tropical fruit sorbet is made from non-GMO ingredients, gluten-free, and MILCHIK-approved, meaning it is produced using milk that has not come into contact with meat products by Jewish Kosher laws.

The products sold online and at retailers nationwide, including Costco, are packaged in biodegradable and eco-friendly shells of actual fruit, like coconut, pineapple, lemon, and orange. These sorbets retail in a variety pack, a family pack, and a party pack, each differing in the total number of pieces and type of flavor you would like.

I had the chance to sample nine of the flavors produced by Island Way Sorbet. While I thought they were aesthetically pleasing and appreciated the sustainability of putting the fruit back into natural biodegradable packaging, I found eating them a bit clunky. Because they are frozen, you won't want to hold them with your bare hands. You can use a napkin or put them on a plate, but they are a little unruly to handle.

I also thought the labeling on each serving was lacking, making it somewhat challenging to distinguish between some flavors with similar colored sorbet. This may be problematic for those with allergies. That said, I ranked these sorbets from least to most favorite. I evaluated them on aroma, texture, flavor, and overall experience. Read on to see which of these unique sorbet varieties reigned supreme.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer, distributor, etc.