The Ultimate Ranking Of String Cheese

There is significant contention surrounding the way people eat string cheese. Are you in the camp that meticulously peels each piece, enjoying the nostalgia from childhood, or are you in the boring, adult camp where you take a few bites (like a savage) and you're done? It's clear you can see where I stand. While there are numerous articles showcasing the different ways to eat string cheese, I found far less actually talking about the cheese itself. This realization made me head to my local grocery stores and see how many cheese brands I could find to rank.

From your typical mozzarella to your fancy cheddars and Colby Jack, I sought out an array of brands and types to see which cheese sticks are worth the buy. Which brand has the best peel? Which string has the best flavor? And which string cheeses and sticks should be left in the dust? Buckle up — it's about the get cheesy!